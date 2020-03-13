Winona Ryder backs Johnny Depp amidst his libel Legal battle with Amber Heard

Winona Ryder has clearly chosen sides among former lovers, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Page Six learned. The 48-year-old actress reportedly filed a statement about the pirates of the Caribbean on behalf of alum in the midst of her libel suit with Amber.

Obtained by The Blast, the outlet describes Winona saying that she would never think of Johnny as the type of man who hits a woman in a relationship. Ryder said in his documents that she knew him "very well,quot; many years ago.

They were an article for about four years, and she considered him a best friend and family member. Ryder clearly remembers his relationship with the acclaimed actor fondly. She wrote in her documents that her romance with him was one of the "most significant,quot; relationships in her life.

Ryder added that when he found out about the allegations, everything seemed incredible. According to the actress, the idea that he was a violent person seemed contrary to her own perception of the actor.

In addition, she stated that she never saw him act violently or abusively with another person. Ryder's statement describing Depp and his demeanor was completely positive, referring to him as a great friend and an amazing person, whom she thought was unable to attack someone in a fit of anger.

Ryder intends to defend Depp in a court of law as a witness if necessary. Ryder and Depp fans know they were engaged for about three years after he asked her to marry in the summer months of 1990. Heard and Depp, on the other hand, were together in marriage for two years, from 2015 to 2017.

In his court appearances, Heard accused Depp of drowning, slapping, and pulling his hair. She also described him as an abusive alcoholic who regularly took drugs.



