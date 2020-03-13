Willow Smith's head shaved by her boyfriend during a 24-hour anxiety-themed exhibit

%MINIFYHTML6096812fe956170f15904d6175ea19e111% %MINIFYHTML6096812fe956170f15904d6175ea19e112%

The performance called The Anxiety, which started on Wednesday morning, March 11, sees Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter as well as her boyfriend exploring different emotions related to anxiety.

Willow Smith It gets a new look when it comes out after being trapped in a glass box for 24 hours. The 19-year-old singer / actress has shaved her hair with her boyfriend Tyler cole during his exhibition The Anxiety at the Geffen Contemporary Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, California.

Willow's mother Jada Pinkett Smith, who was there watching her daughter's performance, shared a video of the "Whip My Hair" singer receiving the makeover. She remained calm as Tyler cut his dreadlocks before he started using the clippers.

"@willowsmith in your interactive experience. My baby shaved his head! Again!" Jada, 48, said in the video. Plus, he captioned it, "The Beginning of the New Beginning," with a heart emoji.

After shaving his head, Willow put on bunny ears while writing messages on the white walls. He also held up a sign that said, "When you practice patience … you are emulating the spirit of nature."

The exhibition called The Anxiety, which began on Wednesday morning, March 11, is described as "an embodiment of the emotional spectrum within the human mind and through performing art." The performance shows Willow and Tyler going through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, Willow said he came up with the idea while recording his new album, also called "The Anxiety." "We are on this planet and anything could happen, like what just happened with Kobe (Bryant). That was really a knife to the heart," he explained. "Every moment is precious. And I think everyone is afraid of not knowing what's going to happen in the future, not knowing if you're on the right track, not knowing if you're making the right decisions."

She continued to share: "We thought, 'Wouldn't it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting with being afraid and feeling lonely and moving to a place of acceptance and joy? We understand that this is a very sensitive issue. And we don't want to say, 'Our experience is experience'. We're just expressing our personal experience with this. "

Willow's album "The Anxiety" will be released immediately after the presentation.