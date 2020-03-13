Willow Smith will be trapped inside a box for 24 hours for an anxiety-themed performance

%MINIFYHTMLcfd90072dd1955cdc34c124b1981221e11% %MINIFYHTMLcfd90072dd1955cdc34c124b1981221e12%

Will Smith's daughter and her partner, Tyler Cole, are expected to go through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box at the Geffen Contemporary Museum of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, California.

Willow Smith He will eagerly express his struggles for life in a 24-hour performance at the Geffen Contemporary Museum at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, California.

The 19-year-old daughter of Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett Smith told the Los Angeles Times that she is partnering with a rumored boyfriend Tyler cole for the piece, which begins Wednesday morning, March 11, and you will see the couple go through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box.

The two will spend three-hour blocks exploring different emotions related to anxiety, including sadness, paranoia, and compassion, throughout the silent piece, which he described as "very primitive."

"We are on this planet and anything could happen, like what just happened with Kobe (Bryant). That was really a knife to the heart," he said of the couple's inspiration. "Every moment is precious. And I think everyone is afraid of not knowing what's going to happen in the future, not knowing if you're on the right track, not knowing if you're making the right decisions."

Smith eventually turned to therapy, meditation, and Buddhist texts to help her cope with her anxieties, prompting her and Cole to record an album, "The Anxiety," which in turn sparked live performance.

"We thought, 'Wouldn't it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting with being afraid and feeling lonely and moving to a place of acceptance and joy?" she said. "We understand that this is a very delicate subject. And we don't want to say: 'Our experience is experience'. We are only expressing our personal experience with this."

Fans will be able to see Smith and Cole in the box for 15-minute periods, before entering a room with self-help books and ways to donate to mental health organizations.

"The Anxiety" will be released when the presentation ends on Thursday.