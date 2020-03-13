Will the coronavirus pandemic cause a global recession? The | Business and economy

%MINIFYHTML2e4c541ee5846604830047ee2ba08be011% %MINIFYHTML2e4c541ee5846604830047ee2ba08be012%

It is the world's largest health emergency.

The coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic and there are fears it could lead to a catastrophic global economic crisis.

Radical containment measures have affected markets around the world, including in the United States.

A travel ban to 26 European countries went into effect on Friday and the unprecedented move caused the shares to fall to their worst losses in more than 30 years.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 10 percent on Thursday, its biggest drop since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987.

European markets showed some signs of recovery on Friday.

So what is the economic impact?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Pedro Da Costa – senior reporter at Market News International

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama – director of the European Center for International Political Economy

Gareth Leather – senior economist specializing in Asian and emerging markets at Capital Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News