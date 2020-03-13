WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from jail | News

Former U.S. Army analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from prison on the order of a judge after being detained since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of WikiLeaks, the pro-transparency group.

US District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning's release after prosecutors said the grand jury that summoned her had been dismantled. Alexandria's sheriff's office later confirmed Manning's release, which occurred a day after she attempted suicide in prison.

"The court finds that Ms. Manning's appearance before the grand jury is no longer necessary, in light of which, her arrest no longer serves any coercive purpose." Trenga wrote, ordering Manning's release.

A detention hearing due on Friday was canceled.

In 2010, Manning, an army intelligence analyst in Iraq, shared with WikiLeaks more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison but was released after seven years by order of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Manning's leaks made her a heroine to anti-war and secrecy activists.

"I oppose this grand jury … as an effort to scare journalists and editors, who serve a crucial public good," Manning said in a letter to the court last year, according to the Sparrow Project support group.

Manning also said he answered all questions about his involvement with WikiLeaks years ago.

On Wednesday, her defense team said Manning had attempted suicide and had been taken to the hospital, where she was recovering.

Despite her imprisonment and the imposition of financial penalties, spokesman Andy Stepanian said Manning is still liable for fines of $ 256,000 for his refusal to testify, the former army soldier remained "unwavering in her refusal to participate in a trial." secret of the grand jury that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse. "

Prosecutors could possibly summon another grand jury and again subpoena Manning and could again be jailed for refusing to testify. But there is no clear indication from prosecutors that they would.

WikiLeaks, an internet-based "dead letter drop,quot; for classified or confidential information leaks, was founded by Australian citizen Julian Assange in 2006.

Assange is being held in a London prison while British courts consider a request by US prosecutors for his extradition to the United States. He is wanted on charges of conspiring with Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer system containing classified materials.