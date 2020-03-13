Widower worries about the need to hug his son – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d211% %MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d212%

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. Today's compilation considers some of the abundant challenges of parenting (Some of the content has been lightly edited). I will be back in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: I am a widower and I have five children. We live in a large house in a private, gated community.

I allowed my wife's sister and her family to move in with us when she and her husband lost their jobs and their home was repossessed. They have three older children. I am truly blessed that our two families get along well and that my children have a mother figure in my sister-in-law. However, I am concerned about my youngest son "Stevie,quot;. At just over two years old, he still hasn't spoken (for some context, I didn't start speaking until I was four years old).

Stevie also likes to snuggle with everyone! Despite having her own bed and her teddy bear, Stevie and the bear can be found in the beds of her brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles and uncles, or mine! He does not discriminate! I found him sleeping recently in our chocolate lab!

Is this behavior something to worry about? Friends and family say it's only a phase, but I'd like to be sure. What is your view on this?

– Worried in Michigan

Dear interested party: I'm happy that their unusual life situation is working for their families, but as the youngest, "Stevie,quot; may be expressing some of the natural stresses of being at the end of the hugging chain in her very large home.

At just two years old, he's been through a lot. You now have a plethora of snuggling and sleeping options, and you're trying them all out.

Take your child to see his pediatrician for an evaluation. Your lack of language could be a sign of a processing or hearing problem, or evidence that you have suffered a loss, are stressed and confused, and are undergoing a transition.

I'd let him snuggle with anyone and everyone (as long as you're sure he's safe), but you especially should give him as much "daddy,quot; time as you can.

August 2010

Dear Amy: My daughter is 19 years old and has been dating her boyfriend for 2 and a half years. She has four brothers. All his brothers don't like this guy.

He lives with my daughter in my ex-wife's house most of the time. It rarely contributes to household resources, but often takes advantage of all that the household has to offer.

He is polite and kind to her and her mother, and to me, but I don't think he is a warm and generous person in general.

He is employed and treats my daughter well, and she loves him, but almost everyone he meets does not like him.

I don't think he does anything to elevate or improve her, and I am convinced that she would be better off without him.

I'm afraid to intervene because I don't want her to have to choose between him and me, and yet I feel like I should say something.

I made a mistake when I married his mother and I wish my parents had intervened when I was his age. Do you have any advice for me?

– Dad worried

Dear Dad: If you put an ultimatum at your daughter's feet and force her to choose between you and her boyfriend, she will "choose,quot; it, I assure you. Despite his current and retrospective opinion on the matter, he would have done the same at his age.

I agree with you that this relationship does not sound ideal, although according to you you treat your daughter and the rest of the family well.

This person's role in your daughter's life is not to lift her up and make her "better." She should rise up and strive to be the best of herself.

You should guide your daughter to continue her education, do a good job, and aspire to great things. Without tearing your boyfriend apart, you could say, "You're young and wonderful. I want you to live your best life. I feel like you're too young to settle down and I hope you consider all your options."

You could tell her that you have learned from your own mistakes, but don't say that you regret marrying her mother. That is a disrespectful message to convey regarding the mother of your children.

July 2010

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)