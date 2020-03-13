Home Local News Widower worries about the need to hug his son – Up News...

Widower worries about the need to hug his son – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d211% %MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d212%

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. Today's compilation considers some of the abundant challenges of parenting (Some of the content has been lightly edited). I will be back in two weeks with new columns.

%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d213%%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d214%

Dear Amy: I am a widower and I have five children. We live in a large house in a private, gated community.

%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d215% %MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d216%

I allowed my wife's sister and her family to move in with us when she and her husband lost their jobs and their home was repossessed. They have three older children. I am truly blessed that our two families get along well and that my children have a mother figure in my sister-in-law. However, I am concerned about my youngest son "Stevie,quot;. At just over two years old, he still hasn't spoken (for some context, I didn't start speaking until I was four years old).

Stevie also likes to snuggle with everyone! Despite having her own bed and her teddy bear, Stevie and the bear can be found in the beds of her brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles and uncles, or mine! He does not discriminate! I found him sleeping recently in our chocolate lab!

Is this behavior something to worry about? Friends and family say it's only a phase, but I'd like to be sure. What is your view on this?

– Worried in Michigan

Dear interested party: I'm happy that their unusual life situation is working for their families, but as the youngest, "Stevie,quot; may be expressing some of the natural stresses of being at the end of the hugging chain in her very large home.

At just two years old, he's been through a lot. You now have a plethora of snuggling and sleeping options, and you're trying them all out.

Take your child to see his pediatrician for an evaluation. Your lack of language could be a sign of a processing or hearing problem, or evidence that you have suffered a loss, are stressed and confused, and are undergoing a transition.

I'd let him snuggle with anyone and everyone (as long as you're sure he's safe), but you especially should give him as much "daddy,quot; time as you can.

August 2010

%MINIFYHTMLdf31a33f35269b6988859995971cb2d217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©