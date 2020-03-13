Why the PGA Tour was right to cancel The Players and future events | Golf News







The Players Championship was canceled late Thursday night.

After the PGA Tour announced the cancellation of The Players Championship, and all the events up to the Masters, Ewen Murray explains why the difficult decision was correct.

Newspaper covers in the UK show just how dire this situation is globally right now and when you put golf next to that there is no comparison. One is important, the other is sports.

There is an argument to say that this should have been discussed earlier in the week, but at the time they felt, understandably, that things would probably be fine. Jay Monahan is a very impressive man and I thought, like many of us, that it was the right to go ahead as planned.

The PGA Tour initially declared Thursday night that the second round would continue behind closed doors.

Once the event started, there is an argument that it should have come to a conclusion, behind closed doors as originally discussed, but given what happened in the sports world in the past few days, you cannot disagree with the right decision. . done.

Golf has been canceled until the Masters, giving them a few weeks to see how this pandemic unfolds. As this has escalated, not necessarily here in Jacksonville, but around the world, he was left with no choice but to make the decision he made.

We have to look at the sensible and serious side, which is what Monahan and the other golf tours have done. This is a human decision and I think it is correct. We will no longer have sport for a while, but just think of the joy when all this is over.

Rory McIlroy very sensibly suggested that all players and caddy should be tested for the coronavirus, but once you start doing so you should also screen everyone else in the world of golf.

Marshalls, rule officers, television production teams and volunteers, of whom there are hundreds here, are an important part of this championship and life on the PGA Tour. There is a high probability that someone who has been here this week has come into contact with the disease.

The LPGA Tour's decision to suspend for the next few weeks, including the main opening of the year, probably forced its hand with other tours that had already made similar decisions in recent days.

Right now we are living in a strange world and nobody knows what will happen to this. Is it going to end by the time these events are currently canceled, or will it extend into summer and beyond?