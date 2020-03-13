Why Fans Think Niall Horan's New Album Is About Hailee Steinfeld

Niall HoranFans could be doing something.
On Friday, the "Nice to Meet Ya,quot; singer released his second studio album Heartbreak Weather—And fans couldn't help but wonder if his ex Hailee Steinfeld inspired him
When he went to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for Niall's new album, a fan noted that their breakup provided the perfect inspiration and wrote, "Damn Hailee ruined Niall well, but it was a fantastic album, PROTECT NIALL JEEZ #HeartbreakWeather." .
In fact, many Niall Nation members felt that their song "Black and White," where the 26-year-old singer pledges his love forever and fantasizes about his wedding day, was the song that really channels his unexpected breakup. One fan tweeted, "BLACK AND WHITE IS SO HEART I WANT TO FIGHT HAILEE FOR HURTING NIALL."
In February 2018, the One Direction boy-bander and the Pitch Perfect 2 The first star sparked romance rumors after being seen together. Then a source close to the couple described the relationship as "casual,quot; between the two musicians.
After a few PDA-filled outings together, the couple left in December, attributing to their busy schedules to keep them separate. "Hailee and Niall got stronger over the summer, but they broke up a few months ago and have been trying to keep it quiet," a source close to Hailee told E! News of the time. "They really tried to make it work. It was definitely 'young love'."
Based on Niall's album title and how recent their separation from Hailee's was, fans are not totally wrong with their assumptions. Before launching Heartbreak WeatherNiall sat down with Jimmy Fallon and revealed that a recent heartbreak had fueled his new body of work.
"There are all these different sides to a breakup. Not everything is sad, all the time," he said during his visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "When you break up with someone, it's not just like I'm sitting in a window. I'm looking outside. I feel sorry for myself. It's raining against that window. Sometimes you're like in town, throwing some shapes and writing songs like & # 39; Nice To Meet Ya! & # 39; "
Jeff Kravitz / AMA2017 / FilmMagic for dcp
Niall added: "On this album, I just wanted to write a nice mix of the ups and downs of that."
It seems that Hailee also took advantage of her heartbreak for her new single "Wrong Direction,quot;, which fans of the former couple noticed was referring to the days of the boy band Niall. After seeing the speculation that created the title, Hailee made things clear in her rumored "Niall diss track," as one fan put it.
"There are no hidden messages, my loves," he tweeted with a heart emoji. "I just republished an interesting read that I'm sure some of you can relate to. Nothing but love!"
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.