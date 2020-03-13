Why Fans Think Niall Horan's New Album Is About Hailee Steinfeld

Niall HoranFans could be doing something.

On Friday, the "Nice to Meet Ya,quot; singer released his second studio album Heartbreak Weather—And fans couldn't help but wonder if his ex Hailee Steinfeld inspired him

When he went to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for Niall's new album, a fan noted that their breakup provided the perfect inspiration and wrote, "Damn Hailee ruined Niall well, but it was a fantastic album, PROTECT NIALL JEEZ #HeartbreakWeather." .

In fact, many Niall Nation members felt that their song "Black and White," where the 26-year-old singer pledges his love forever and fantasizes about his wedding day, was the song that really channels his unexpected breakup. One fan tweeted, "BLACK AND WHITE IS SO HEART I WANT TO FIGHT HAILEE FOR HURTING NIALL."

In February 2018, the One Direction boy-bander and the Pitch Perfect 2 The first star sparked romance rumors after being seen together. Then a source close to the couple described the relationship as "casual,quot; between the two musicians.