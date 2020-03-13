Why do athletes have such strange superstitions?

%MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb11% %MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb12%

You are outside for a quiet walk and a black cat runs down the sidewalk in front of you. It's Friday the 13th, so stay home. In our society, number 13 is so feared (and there is a name for it, triskaidekaphobia) that many airlines will not have a 13th row on their planes, and hotels and buildings will not label a 13th floor.

%MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb13% %MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb14%

Have you ever wondered if athletes carry a lucky charm or a four-leaf clover in their pockets or lockers? There are many superstitions in our society, but no sector of society is more superstitious than the world of sports. Certainly sports fans can be a superstitious group. Many wear their shirts or lucky hats, or sit in a certain spot while watching their team play.

%MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb15% %MINIFYHTML1d5f7092cec51ccac51597531fdacceb16%

One of my previous studies showed that coaches and athletes can also be quite superstitious.

What are superstitions for in the world of sports? Many superstitions have been handed down by tradition, such as not crossing bats while the team hits or does not step on the line when you leave a baseball field. Some superstitions start by coincidence. For example, some athletes will not wash their socks while the team is on a winning streak. Some NASCAR drivers refuse to carry $ 50 bills or eat peanuts on the track because, presumably, someone once had a bad accident while carrying a $ 50 bill. Or after eating peanuts.

Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs developed the habit of eating chicken before each game. He may or may not have contributed to his 12 All-Star Game appearances, five batting titles and a lifetime batting average of .328. Tennis star Serena Williams ties her shoelaces in a special way to keep good luck on her side. We know that perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, wore a pair of University of North Carolina basketball shorts underneath his NBA uniform. "The Great One,quot; Wayne Gretzky used various superstitions, such as putting on his uniform in the same order, drinking specific drinks in a particular order, and always deliberately pushing his first warm-up shot into the net. It is difficult to argue against any of the results of these superstars.

From these examples, you can see that some superstitions start without any apparently reasonable logic behind them. But why?

Athletes and coaches use superstitions to gain a sense of control in a sports environment where anything can happen. Superstitions are used to try to cope with the uncertainty of sports. From the coaches and athletes perspective, they have spent numerous hours preparing and practicing for an upcoming event. If remotely possible, a superstition will help the team win, so why not? Even in cases where some athletes feel superstitions are silly, they continue to use them to keep their teammates happy, or they simply say to themselves, "What's going to hurt them?"

Due to my work with athletes and research in this area, I developed the following statement: "Superstition is an attempt to gain control, while prayer is putting control in the hands of God."

Certainly, being religious does not prevent some athletes from using superstitions. In some cases, athletes may even use prayer as a superstition. In other words, instead of saying a prayer for religious purposes, the prayer is said because it is what the team usually does before the game starts, as well as other superstitious behaviors, such as rubbing the "luck,quot; sign before run to the field.

Also, athletes and coaches use superstitions to help them relax. Once again, the world of sports has many unknown and unpredictable sides. Many athletes believe superstitions will help them cope with the stress and pressures of playing sports. Athletes report that their superstitions help them feel better.

Finally, superstitions help some athletes feel more confident about their performance. Years ago, a Hall of Famer pitcher asked a sports psychologist he was working with to wear a particular colored jacket while pitching. In the world of sports psychology, we had interesting discussions about whether a sports psychologist should promote this athlete's superstitious belief. The pitcher, however, felt much more confident about his next performance knowing that the superstition he believed in was being followed. Also, as with most coaches, athletes, and fans, if superstition is not performed, it can disrupt the next game or performance because athletes feel uncomfortable (which can lead to interrupting thoughts during the game) because the behavior superstitious was not carried out. .

Whether superstitions work or not is in the eye of the beholder. In many cases, perception is more important than reality. (Note that this column was written while he had a rabbit's foot in his pocket.)

– Kevin L. Burke is a professor of sports psychology and consultant at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Contact him at kevinlburkeenterprises.com and follow him on Twitter: @SportPsyching.