Who is the national university basketball champion? Twitter has some ideas

With the NCAA deciding on Thursday to cancel this year's NCAA Tournament due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and bringing March Madness to an abrupt end before it even started, many fans asked themselves the same question: " Who is this year? National champion? "

There is no real precedent for determining a national basketball champion without a tournament. The only NCAA sport that has done this is soccer, which used to rely on surveys to determine the best team each season.

If the NCAA names a champion this year, then there is a clear favorite: Kansas. The Jayhawks finished the season 28-3 and 17-1 in conference play on their way to a Big 12 championship. They probably would have been the No. 1 seed overall if the NCAA Tournament had not been canceled.

But don't go celebrating your national championship just yet, KU fans. Many other fan bases turned to Twitter to claim the title.

Gonzaga had a better record (31-2) and was ranked # 1 on the NCAA NET ranking. Do Bulldogs have a better claim?

And what about Dayton? The Flyers, led by potential National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, were 29-2 and took first place.

If GW was the last time we saw them and @ otoppin1 play in a Dayton uniform. At least it was during a college game day, which involves light dipping. Although it didn't end as we expected, it was the most exciting and memorable season in a long time. UD 2020 National Champions. – Barstool 2020 National Champions Brochures (@BarstoolFlyers) March 12, 2020

Washington state fans argued they should be the champions, considering the Cougars won the last game of the college basketball season, beating Colorado 82-68 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Winning the last game of the season is the goal of every team, and Washington State is the only team that can say it did.

Cougs won what will probably be the last game played in the NCAA this year. That makes them the national champions. Those are the rules. – ACCOUNT OF ROLO & # 39; S HATS STAN (@CougCenter) March 12, 2020

Quickly seeing fans trying to claim national championships, Iowa center Ryan Kriener became the first player to claim the title.

This Mississippi state fan account decided to be smart and declare the Bulldogs national champions in both men's and women's basketball. Good call

The Iowa state could contest that claim for the women's title when the Cyclones knocked down defending national champion Baylor 57-56 in the final game of the regular season.

Since the ISU Women's Basketball team beat defending national champions Baylor in their last game, we will declare them NCAA Division 1 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS – cyclone.sports (@clones_sports) March 12, 2020

If Twitter decided the national champion every year, we would all be indisputable winners.