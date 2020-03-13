Who Is Nicola Sturgeon? The | UK News

Glasgow, UK – Scotland's multiple election winning prime minister may be doing her day job, but she will surely have an eye on the disturbing events taking place within walking distance of her Scottish Parliament office in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon's predecessor as leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) and former Scottish head of government Alex Salmond, 65, has been tried since Monday on a string of allegations of indecent sexual assault, all which he denies.

Sturgeon's former friend and mentor brought Scotland to the brink of Scottish independence in 2014, but how the expected four-week court case could affect the current SNP chief is unknown, as the underlying policy of the trial threatens to polarize the match.

But such is his position in Scotland, the UK and across Europe that all eyes are trained on Sturgeon, 49, as well as the man on the pier.

"Anyone who has seen Nicola Sturgeon perform, whether on the Scottish, British or international stage, knows that he is one of the UK's most formidable politicians, able to clean the floor with many of the leaders of other parties whom faces, "Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, told Al Jazeera.

Sturgeon joined the SNP, then just a sideline party, at age 16, and soon embarked on a law degree at the University of Glasgow. She failed in her electoral attempts to enter the UK Parliament, but when the Scottish Parliament Delegate opened in 1999, she was chosen as part of the first group of newly crowned MSPs.

In 2007, the SNP, under Salmond's leadership, broke the dominance of the Scottish Labor Party to become the ruling party of the Scottish Parliament. While Salmond assumed the role of inaugural Prime Minister of the Scottish SNP, Sturgeon became his deputy.

The victory in the 2011 Scottish Parliament elections was followed three years later by Scotland's first independence referendum, which saw the Scots reject sovereignty by 55-45 percent. But after Salmond retired in late 2014, Sturgeon secured Scotland's highest political office.

Today, having led his party to three consecutive victories in the UK general election in Scotland, and success in the 2016 Scottish Parliament elections, Sturgeon remains electorally imperious.

"In the UK context, there is an understandable envy that she is clearly the most competent head of government of any of the UK nations," Natalie Bennett, former leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, told Al Jazeera. .

However, not everyone would agree, and critics highlight his mixed domestic record on health and education. And despite pressing for a second independence vote, after Scotland opted to stay in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, while Britain voted to leave, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a conservative and unionist who has refused to sanction a legally binding poll, highlighting the limits of his power.

The Scottish Parliament will also conduct an investigation into how the Scottish Sturgeon government handled complaints against Salmond. The former prime minister successfully sued his old administration in Edinburgh last year, after a flawed investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him, and he was awarded costs of more than £ 500,000 ($ 623,000). It is also unknown how this could be for Sturgeon as well, who is the first woman to obtain the title of Scottish Prime Minister.

But that hasn't stopped many from discussing a future SNP without Sturgeon in the lead. For his part, Sturgeon has said he has no intention of going anywhere, and is hoping to fight in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections in 2021.

However, Scottish independence advocates are watching the trial, where one of the complainants is an SNP politician, with great interest.

"I know there has been a lot of talk about how things could go during the Salmond trial and how it could affect her, so some people have been positioning themselves to possibly put themselves in their shoes," says author and independence advocate Lesley McDowell. " But I'm really sorry to see her go. "

