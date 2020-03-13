When does NFL free agency start in 2020? Key dates, latest news and rumors of the best players available

The start of the NFL's free agency in 2020 should be wild, at least due to the high-profile names slated to hit the open market this year. Yes, a handful of those players will be retained by their teams through the franchise tag before free agency begins on March 18 (effectively March 16 with the period of legal manipulation), but there will be enough for any firm team.

The most notable of those players is Tom Brady, and the effects of his decision in free agency will be felt throughout the league. At this point, no one knows whether the 42-year-old quarterback will return to the Patriots for a 21st season or play for a new team for the first time in his career.

Led by Brady, the quarterbacks are the largest dominoes in NFL 2020 free agency. While Drew Brees is expected to re-sign with the Saints, Philip Rivers will not return to the Chargers. Dak Prescott is expected to be tagged by the Cowboys, but Ryan Tannehill and Jamies Winston should go public. Even a QB that is not a free agent, Cam Newton, could be on the move through trading.

Including the latest rumors about those quarterbacks and the other best players to hit the market, below is everything you need to know about NFL free agency in 2020.

When does NFL free agency start in 2020?

Legal manipulation period : Monday March 16 – Wednesday March 18

: Monday March 16 – Wednesday March 18 2020 NFL Free Agency Start: Wednesday March 18

While March 18, the beginning of the league year 2020, is the official beginning of the NFL's free agency, the unofficial but true beginning of free agency is the period of legal manipulation, which begins on April 16. March.

Starting March 16, according to the NFL, "teams can contact and enter into contract negotiations with certified player agents who will become free agents without restrictions upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4 pm ET on 18 of March,quot;.

The franchise deadline for 2020 (now also March 16) will have passed by the time free agency opens. Tagged players and their teams have until July 15 to reach long-term contracts before being forced to play the season with tag designations.

The start of the league year at 4 p.m. ET on March 18 also marks the opening of the trading period for 2020, although transactions can be agreed (just not processed) before the window opens.

Following are other notable events on March 18:

At 4pm. ET, all 2019 player contracts expire.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must be below the 2020 salary limit (top 51 rule begins).

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must exercise 2020 options on all players who have option clauses in their 2019 contracts.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit qualified offers to their restricted free agents with expired contracts to retain the right of first rejection / compensation.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit a minimum wage offer to retain exclusive bargaining rights for their players with expired contracts in 2019 that have fewer than three cumulative seasons of free agency credit.

The first day of the 2020 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 18. Teams receive a personal notice that includes all transactions submitted to the league after 4 p.m. ET that day.

NFL Free Agency Rumor Tracker

Below are the latest rumors about the top free agents to hit the open market in mid-March.

(If you're here for the Tom Brady rumors, specifically, we've got you covered with a Patriots QB-centric tracker here.)

Tom brady



– March 11th: The teams expect cornerback Byron Jones to become the highest-paid defensive defender in NFL history at $ 16 million to $ 18 million per year, according to NFL Media.

– March 9: The Cowboys are submitting a new contract extension proposal to quarterback Dak Prescott "in hopes of initiating serious discussions leading to a multi-year deal," according to ESPN.

– March 2: Jaguars to use franchise tag on defensive side Yannick Ngakoue, according to ESPN. Ngakoue tweets him no longer interested in signing a long-term agreement with Jacksonville.

– March 1: The Patriots are indeed hoping to re-sign quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, and coach / general manager Bill Belichick "is not freezing Brady," according to NBC Sports Boston.

– March 1: The Bengals "Currently Plan to Franchise Tag,quot; Wide Receiver A.J. Green, by ESPN. Cincinnati wants him on the team in 2020, potentially to pair with Joe Burrow if the QB is selected with No. 1 overall pick.

– February 28th: If the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott can't reach a long-term deal before the March 12 deadline, Dallas plans to place an exclusive franchise tag on the QB, according to NFL Media.

– February 27: ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington Says on "Get Up,quot;: "Now I'm At The Point Where I Would Be Surprised If Tom brady returned to New England. "

– February 27: The Cowboys' contract with wide receiver Amari Cooper "will be intensified,quot; before becoming an unrestricted free agent, according to The Dallas Morning News.

– February 27: The Chiefs are expected to use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones, according to The Kansas City Star.

Top NFL Free Agents Available in 2020

Below are the top 25 players who are slated to hit free agency in 2020, courtesy of Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer.

Updates to this list will be made when a player's status changes, via a franchise tag or a free login agency.

Dak Prescott



1. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (age: 26)

IYER: Prescott returned to his rookie success level alone while handling much higher passing volume and low-field pop Kellen Moore. Moore stays in Dallas with Mike McCarthy for that reason and the Cowboys locking Prescott in is the top offensive priority of any team.

2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (25)

IYER: Jones has proven himself to be a highly disruptive internal pass runner in two schemes for two massive seasons. He is an explosive talent for any front and the Chiefs may need to franchise him (with around $ 15.5 million guaranteed) by 2020. The challenges of giving him a big contract are long before Frank Clark and a monstrous future for Patrick Mahomes as he works with limited space in the cap.

3. Amari Cooper, WR, Jeans (25)

IYER: The Cowboys have every intention of keeping their Prescott, Cooper, and Ezekiel Elliott triplets intact, but it was odd how they were forced to lock up the runners first. There is a chance that Cooper will explore a richer payday in free agency with the potential tag required to go to Prescott first.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Santos (41)

IYER: Brees said he's taking time to contemplate his future as a player in soccer, but after a third consecutive frustration in the playoffs, he is expected to return to the offense with a deal on his terms. Sean Payton made it clear that he will remain attached to his long-standing QB.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (41)

IYER: He's third in the QB Veteran-laden class, being much older than Prescott and not as effective as Brees in 2019. But Brady made the most of the talent around him to guide the Patriots down a more difficult path to the AFC East Title as he walks away with his toughness and competitiveness. It is approximately 50-50 for him to stay in New England as it is hard to believe.

Jadeveon Clowney Jimmy Garoppolo



6. Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks (26)

IYER: Clowney liked to play in Seattle's 4-3 scheme after going from Houston's 3-4, continuing his elite career by stopping and when he was healthy, being a force in the passing race even without the bags (only 3 of 13 games) to back it up. He said he wants to continue contributing to a superior contender and that the Seahawks want to bring him back.

7. Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys (27)

IYER: Jones failed to record an interception in his second full season on the cornerback, but he used his 6-0, 205-pound box well to be a close artist and has also translated his athleticism as an active and solid attacker.

8. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (26)

IYER: Simmons comes from a monster season as a great safety (6-2, 202 pounds), showing off both his prolific approach to running and the ball in physical coverage (four interceptions). It's a priority re-entry for John Elway.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers (25)

IYER: Henry bounced back well in a 12-game season after a ripped ACL with 55 catches for 652 yards and a touchdown, capitalizing on his rookie and sophomore promise. At 6-5, 250 pounds, he's a full player prototype in the position and sneaking up on the Chargers' best of the three signature offensive options.

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (26)

IYER: This Henry went bestially down to become the current NFL champion with his mix of power and old school bang. The Titans will keep the hammer and base on their offense, but they may need to calculate how much they are paying their quarterback before they know what they can pay Henry.

Derrick Henry



11. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots (27)

IYER: Thuney is coming off a second-year All-Pro season with the left guard, standing out despite injuries that cushion play alongside him at left tackle and center. It is an efficient versatile blocker, especially a stone in the running game.

12. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers (38)

IYER: Rivers looks like he is preparing to land with another team in free agency or is preparing to retire with his notable family relocation from Southern California to Florida. He comes from a difficult season where he got too sloppy with the ball, but he's left with something like a fiery leader in the right offensive support system.

13. Cory Littleton, ILB, Rams (26)

IYER: Littleton is a very active tackler and one of the best cover men at his position because of his speed, range, and instincts. It can also be effective by going after the quarterback as a blitzer.

14. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Buccaneers (27)

IYER: The Bucs earned significant dividends from the former Bronco as they enjoyed a highly anticipated excellent season, leading the NFL in sacks (19.5) at Todd Bowles 3-4.

15. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans (31)

IYER: The Titans must be careful to pay too much and commit too much to Tannehill due to his age, but it's hard not to think of him as a highly reasonable and continuing solution for QB after he fit in so well on the offense playing against Henry and El dominant race game.

A.J. Green



16. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (31)

IYER: Green wants to stay after his season has completely lost to an ankle injury if the Bengals bring him back at the correct final contract price. The Bengals could use it to give Joe Burrow a reliable veteran security blanket outside.

17. Anthony Harris, S, Vikings (28)

IYER: Harris, like Simmons, is another great safety (6-1, 202 pounds), he has only been making some bigger plays in coverage (6 INT) with a little less impact against the race.

18. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (26)

IYER: The great thing about Winston was the league-leading 5,109-yard pass with 33 touchdowns. Too bad were his 30 league leading INTs that reduced his efficiency again for Bruce Arians. If the Bucs think it's better to try to win games with someone else, he should be a starter somewhere else.

19. Anthony Castonzo, OT, Colts (31)

IYER: He has been excellent as his left tackle, maintaining pass protection in the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett without losing his career blocking advantage. But it appears to be torn between withdrawing and re-signing.

20. Yannick Ngakuoe, EDGE, Jaguars (24)

IYER: He's too young and too productive as his best passer (8 sacks in 2019) to let him walk. If they can't reach a long-term deal in the short term, they will likely have a franchise price of just over $ 19 million by 2020.

Arik armstead



21. Arik Armstead, DE, 49ers (26)

IYER: The first Oregon raider of 2015 finally broke big with his massive frame (6-7, 290 pounds) with 10 sacks in 4-3 by Robert Saleh, or one more than the total of his previous four seasons. He's probably still more of a solid complementary passer than a transcendent one.

22. Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins (28)

IYER: The three-time Pro Bowler and No. 5 in the 2015 overall team isn't far from Thuney with his powerful job as a right guard for Washington.

23. Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (30)

IYER: Harris has shown some signs of slowing down, but overall, pushed into a closing trip role in Denver's new defense with Vic Fangio, he responded well to the point that he has good appeal in a shorter team deal.

24. Jack Conklin, OT, Titans (25)

IYER: Back to being completely healthy, the 2016 No. 8 overall pick recovered like a stone from a right tackle paving the way for Henry. He's likely to be locked up by Tennessee, which is also what he wants.

25. Leonard Williams, DT, Giants (25)

IYER: Williams has been more than a little disappointing with his explosive front-end impact, given that he was the No. 6 overall pick in 2015, sparking his trade in Jets city. The Giants want to bring him back as a cornerstone for the rebuilding of Dave Gettleman and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.