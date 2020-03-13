What's next for the XFL after the first season is canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak?

The first season of the XFL did not end when the league announced that it canceled the rest of the games due to fears of the coronavirus.

Some joked The AAF, which lasted eight weeks, lasted longer than the XFL. That is not exact at all. The AAF doubled over completely and already exists as a soccer league. The XFL was forced to cancel its season due to a pandemic that affected all sports leagues.

Other leagues have the flexibility to suspend or postpone their respective seasons. Given that players in the XFL are finally considering the dream of playing in the NFL, a suspended season would not have been fair to players, especially since there is no obvious date that they can return to play.

The XFL had another five weeks left, plus two playoff games and then the championship. The title game was played on the Sunday following the end of the NFL Draft on April 26. With teams looking to fill a roster of 90 preseason players, you better believe they'll be looking at the XFL stars to sign.

Also, although the players were allowed to leave after the championship game, the players only signed until May 31. Thus, a delayed or postponed season could only have lasted about a month, which makes sense why the season was canceled entirely.

Evaluate XFL's success through TV ratings

One difference between the XFL and the AAF is that more people were watching the XFL. Part of that had to do with a better overall TV deal that had more games shown on network channels, but still, the numbers showed a big difference.

However, it is difficult to get a direct comparison, because several AAF games were streamed on Bleacher Report Live, which did not reveal numbers on how many people watched it. But let's take a look at the latest issues, based on cable-aired games in Week 5 of each respective league.

AAF Spectators Net XFL Spectators Net Saturday 457,000 TNT Sunday 767,000 FS1 Sunday 300,000 NFLN Sunday 833,000 ESPN

Saturday's two XFL games (not listed in the box above) in Week 5 averaged 1.547 million viewers and 1,497 million viewers, but since they aired on network television (ABC, FOX), it has not been a fair comparison.

Evaluate XFL's success through attendance

Attendance varied from team to team in the XFL, but overall the numbers were solid. Especially in St. Louis where the team started selling the top deck tickets because there were so many fans who wanted to attend the games. The XFL also outperformed the AAF in this category.

Ticket sales for five weeks:

XFL : 362,515

: 362,515 AAF: 304,284

What's next for the XFL?

As for the future of the XFL, the league said in its statement that they are "committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond."

A key difference between the XFL and the now-defunct AAF is the funding behind it. The main reason the AAF withdrew is because its initial investor, Reggie Fowler, was unreliable (he was later arrested on bank fraud charges), and launched the league on a cycle from the start.

The XFL is self-financing by Vince McMahon, who plans to invest $ 500 million of his own money in this. McMahon's initial vision is that this money would last the first three years of operations. In other words, the XFL felt it would last a minimum of three seasons.

"We are focused on building something in the long term," said XFL President Jeffrey Pollack before the season began.

Players in the XFL are free to sign with the NFL teams right away, and this leads to one of the most interesting parts of the XFL. The XFL is already grappling with a talent shortage because they are signing players who couldn't make it to the NFL rosters for various reasons. This was an issue prior to cancellation, but still worth addressing.

How will the XFL respond to its star players each year and will it still be a league that people want to see? It's not a question I can answer right now, but it's something worth monitoring for when the second season arrives. P.J. Walker to Cam Phillips was fun to watch football in the first season, but those two are too talented not to find a home in the NFL in 2020.

But in short, this is not the end of the XFL. McMahon is willing to fund the league, and the XFL hopes to return for at least one more season in 2021.