What you need to know – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Prepare to be counted.

The 10-year census of the United States begins soon.

%MINIFYHTMLec4cb511861f285de79297f82eb7b75d11% %MINIFYHTMLec4cb511861f285de79297f82eb7b75d12%

The Census Bureau says the forms will start arriving in the mail on Friday.

Everyone should receive the form by March 20.

The forms explain how to participate in the census if you want to do it online, by phone, or by mail.

If he doesn't respond, wait for someone to come to your door to make sure he does.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.