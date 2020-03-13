What will sports TV channels without sports do to broadcast?

%MINIFYHTML5cf4d10cbacb1a4d5f04b35aa8b0f7f311% %MINIFYHTML5cf4d10cbacb1a4d5f04b35aa8b0f7f312%

"I honestly don't know what we'll do. I don't know if we'll press the pause button and it will all turn into ESPN Classic. I don't know. None of us has been confronted with a world where there really are no games.

"We just need (the NFL free agency period) to show up and go crazy. Like (Tom) Brady to the Raiders. We could do a day with that. "

"One day," Patrick replied. "I'm doing a week with it. A month."

While the NFL, at least for now, plans to go ahead with free agency (starting next Wednesday) and the draft (the first day is April 23), thus leaving plenty of programming for the NFL network and the less something for national networks like ESPN and Fox, on Friday they brought more postponements and cancellations in sports.

On Friday alone, the Boston Marathon moved to September, the Masters were postponed, and NASCAR and IndyCar races were suspended this weekend. The NBA, MLB, and NHL had already paused their seasons, while the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled.

All this has left huge gaps in the television schedules of sports networks. For example, ESPN is the rights holder for both MLB and NBA, with hours of double-figure programming devoted to live games just this week before it all stopped. Locally, NESN had Bruins games and Red Sox spring training games on record.

As of Friday, many of the networks were looking for solutions. ESPN, which has a variety of channels to program, wasn't sure until Friday afternoon what its weekend schedule would look like.

Here is a breakdown of how various exclusive or sports-focused channels planned to handle their programming vacancies beginning on Friday:

NESN: In lieu of the Bruins and Red Sox live games, the network plans to broadcast (on NESN and NESN Plus) a combination of Bruins' 38 wins so far this season, the last more than 20 episodes of the series. NESN Player Profiles "My Story," The most recent episodes of "Behind the B,quot; produced by Bruins and "Academia Bruins" as well as other original NESN programming. On Friday night, NESN ran a marathon of "My Story,quot; episodes at the Bruins, beginning with a new one about Sean Kuraly.

NBC Sports Boston: The Celtics' home will continue to stream simultaneous streams of The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Betrand,quot; and "Felger and Massarotti,quot; shows, as well as their live studio shows like "Early Edition,quot; and "Boston Sports Tonight." The schedule may also include encore performances of Celtics games, including classic matchups.

ESPN: With so many NBA and MLB live sports slot machines, the network is taking its day-to-day agenda right now. Friday night's schedule included multiple repeats of 7 p.m. "SportsCenter,quot; and a replay of a "30 by 30,quot; documentary on the history of the Lakers and Celtics. An ESPN spokesperson said in a statement: “Our programming team is working hard to fill in the holes in our networks and we will provide updates when it ends. Thank you very much for your understanding.

Up News Info: Up News Info, which is home to the Masters and shares the NCAA men's basketball tournament with Turner Sports, has had great success in its upcoming sports content. A network spokesperson said the time that would have been devoted to the NCAA Tournament will be taken up by the regular news schedule, prime time and prime time of the main network. His plan for the Masters slot machine has yet to be determined.

NBC: Replacement programming on NBC, NBCSN, and Golf Channel will include encore presentations of events, specials, and feature programming at NBC Sports properties, including the Olympic Games, NHL, Premier League, IndyCar, NASCAR, golf, rugby, figure skating, ski and snowboard. .

TNT: The network was one of the first to have to modify its programming on the fly. On Thursday night, the night after the NBA halted its season, the network aired an hour "Inside the NBA," then showed replays of this season's All-Star Game and a December showdown between the Lakers and Knicks. TNT hopes to fill the gaps left by the NBA shutdown and the cancellation of NCAA tournaments with entertainment and movie programming.

Of course, everything is dim. Network studio shows may be put on hold; Fox Sports 1 already made the decision to do so on Friday. (Fox Sports did not respond to a request regarding its plans. Nor did MLB Network.)

As sports fans figure out how to fix their problem during the pandemic (I'll be watching Hardwood Classics on NBATV and hoping that not all are reruns of the boring '90s Knicks games), the reality is that no one really knows what to expect. .

We only know that at the moment, there are no more games, and that will take a while for both fans and network staff to get used to. Tom Brady's rumors will not be enough.

"We are going to have to come up with content and be creative," Van Pelt told Patrick, "because there is nothing left to postpone."