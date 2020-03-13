What will ESPN and Fox Sports broadcast after the coronavirus cancels almost all sports?

ESPN and Fox Sports have a problem: they have 24 hours of television to fill and there are no sports to fill them.

March was supposed to be a busy time for both networks. You have the NCAA tournament, the opening day of the MLB, the NBA games, the XFL games and much more to discuss. But all those leagues canceled or postponed their game, leaving sports networks with nothing to talk about.

So what does a sports television network broadcast when there are no sports? Well, as you probably guessed, not much. Both ESPN and Fox Sports have had to readjust their schedules as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but the networks have gone in different directions.

ESPN TV schedule

As of now, ESPN is still moving forward with its live programming. An announcement came out on ESPN's public relations account on Friday morning detailing what was to air and included his usual list of original programming such as "Get Up,quot;, "First Take,quot;, "Will Cain,quot; and multiple streams of " SportsCenter ".

Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand reported Thursday that he can expect to see many "SportsCenter,quot; in the future.

ESPN programming plans:

ESPN: SportsCenter all day and night

ESPNEWS: Simultaneous video broadcasts of radio shows (First Take, Your Take Radio, and The Will Cain Show) and recorded programming

ESPN2 – Simultaneously streams a combination of ESPN and ESPNEWS. – John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 12, 2020

ESPN released the following statement: “This is an unprecedented situation. We have excellent relationships with our league partners and we are confident that we can address all issues constructively in the future. Our immediate focus is on the safety and well-being of everyone. "

Fox Sports TV schedule

Fox Sports announced on Friday morning that it will suspend production of its live shows.

"As a precaution, we have made the decision to suspend production of our daily FS1 live studio shows until at least Friday, March 20. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly. "

FS1's live broadcasts included "First Things First,quot;, "Undisputed,quot;, "The Herd,quot;, "Speak for Yourself,quot; and "Lock It In,quot;.

A schedule released by Fox Sports for the near future shows many replays of previous live sporting events.