What happens when EE. USA Outsource the asylum?

A year ago, this woman says she was paying $ 500 a month to the MS-13 gang in El Salvador, extorting money to keep her restaurant running. Later, the gang members murdered her son-in-law, and she and her daughter testified against them. In the past, your story could have been a cause for asylum in the United States, or at least an asylum hearing, but not anymore. That's because the Trump administration is overturning the US asylum system. USA "So that's a very big thing. It's a very important signature." And one way to do this is through an agreement with Guatemala, called the Asylum Cooperation Agreement, or ACA. "This landmark agreement will take coyotes and smugglers out of business, and stop fraud and asylum abuse." What this means in practice is that hundreds of asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador have been deported and have been asked to seek refuge in Guatemala. But Guatemala is plagued with many of the same problems that people are fleeing in the first place: violence, poverty and corruption. So I came to see what asylum looks like in Guatemala. Once deported under the ACA, asylum seekers arrive at this shelter. Everyone I speak to is confused. They had made the long journey north only to end back almost where they started. The woman I met before, the one threatened by MS-13, also stays at the shelter. She and her daughter are applying for asylum here, but a friend warns her that the gang is tracking them. She is one of the few people to apply for asylum here. In fact, only 16 out of more than 900 people have done so. So why does this agreement exist? Even Guatemala's new president-elect, Alejandro Giammattei, acknowledges that the deal is political. And he is right. They don't want to stay here. It is too close to home, and the asylum here offers little protection or support. The United States has pledged to inject $ 47 million into Guatemala's asylum system, but it is unclear how much of that money was received or how it was spent. However, more of these deals are in the pipeline. "We enter into historic cooperation agreements with …" Soon, the Trump administration plans to implement asylum agreements with Honduras and El Salvador. Those countries are even less prepared. Two days later, I meet up with the woman fleeing from MS-13. His situation has already worsened. She and her daughter can no longer stay at the shelter. They have been there for a month, yet their asylum applications can take anywhere from a few months to a year to process. And that, in the end, may be the objective of these agreements. For the Trump administration, the goal is to stop the flow of migrants to the U.S. USA, perhaps by convincing them not to come.