Wendy Williams was criticized for telling Corey Feldman to "go home and be glad he's not dead,quot;

Wendy Williams is coming under fire on social media for comments she made to sexual abuse survivor Corey Feldman. On March 9, 2020, Corey Feldman launched the long-awaited documentary My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys. Technical difficulties prevented viewers who had paid $ 20 to watch the movie live from accessing the site. It was unclear if the site had encountered a huge traffic explosion and was unable to handle everything or if the hackers had blocked the streaming of the video. Corey Feldman said on Twitter on Thursday that the cause of the problem is currently under investigation. Although people who attended the live screening watched the documentary, those at home were met with a blank screen and a red message asking for patience.

Many people lost faith in Corey and did not believe what was going to happen and show the film. It did, in fact. The next day, on the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death, Corey Feldman performed his movie My Turht: The Rape Of 2 Coreys in one continuous cycle. But the damage was done. People criticized Corey Feldman online, accused him of operating a scam, and began demanding that his money be returned to him; They hadn't even waited 24 hours for problems to be resolved.

%MINIFYHTMLfecd71503b434d7ebf69263ea7e54eaf11% %MINIFYHTMLfecd71503b434d7ebf69263ea7e54eaf12%

Wendy Williams spoke about Corey Feldman during her Hot Topics segment on March 10, 2020 and is criticized by many people for the remarks she made.

Just a week before the premiere, Wendy Williams had Corey Feldman on her show. At one point, he was speechless when Corey Feldman explained what he was dealing with as he tried to change Hollywood by making it a safer industry for children. By March 10, 2020, after the premiere didn't go as expected, Wendy had a few words for Corey Feldman and many on social media don't.

Wendy Williams stated the following while pointing to a photo of Corey Feldman as if she was speaking directly to him.

"Back to Corey Feldman. Corey, you know I love you, we've known each other for a long time, but you knew this was never going to happen, or at least I did. While you were sitting here on the couch, you said some things that I'm seeing really crooked, like number one where you'll be acting again. No, you will not. ‘People don't hire Corey Feldman, you know what I mean? He is a charming man, but he is part of a movement that is so necessary, you know: teasing and raping children. It is very necessary. "

The next part of his statement is what angered many people on social media.

"How about you go home, sit down and be glad you're not dead in the Bronx River for talking about such powerful people like that, you know?"

You can see the statements as they occurred in the following video player.

What do you think of Wendy Williams's comments?

Ad

Do you find them inappropriate for someone who is a survivor of child sexual abuse and who is fighting to change the industry?



Post views:

two