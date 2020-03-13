Wendy Williams' former Kevin Hunter apparently broke up after divorce

%MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727211% %MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727212%

WENN / Mr. Azul

Former 'Wendy Williams Show' executive producer rumored He has pawned items, including two Audemars Piquet watches and a Rolex Daytona watch, for money.

Up News Info –

Kevin Hunter is apparently not doing well after his divorce from Wendy Williams. There has been a rumor online saying that his former manager is going bankrupt when blogger Chronicle Speaks alleges that he has been pawning articles for money.

According to the blogger, items Kevin sold included two Audemars Piquet watches and a Rolex Daytona watch. The former executive producer of "The Wendy Williams Show" allegedly pawned the articles between April and August of last year, after he allegedly sold the house he shared with his lover.

%MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727213% %MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727214%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727215% %MINIFYHTMLa521bab34605a6adac1d36a25b0a727216%

Kevin has yet to respond to rumors.

Wendy filed for divorce from her former husband Kevin in April 2019. Despite rumors surrounding the matter, the talk show host cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. "Thank you all for respecting the privacy of the family during this time," his personal representative said in a statement at the time. "Kevin supports Wendy and they are working together on this process."

The ex-divorce was reportedly finalized earlier this year. Under their legal agreement, neither Wendy nor Kevin paid alimony. It was also claimed that Wendy remains the sole owner of her production company and that all of her shares in the business are transferred to her.

Also, Wendy allegedly still pays for Kevin's health insurance and maintains a $ 1 million life insurance policy that will go to Kevin in the event of his death.

Kevin has been living out of focus after the divorce, while Wendy has shadowed her ex-husband multiple times during her show and interviews. In November of last year, he seemed to cast a subtle tone on Kevin in an Instagram post saying, "But with the deadlift and new life VERY clear, I've discovered the BEST of my life."