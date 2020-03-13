Welsh wing George North frustrated with social media treatment | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML876a1f49d25aa9adf74eadc91bef7ad411% %MINIFYHTML876a1f49d25aa9adf74eadc91bef7ad412%





George North has scored 40 attempts in 95 games for Wales

George North has revealed the extent of social media abuse targeting international Welsh rugby players.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones was criticized on social media after England prop Joe Marler, who was subsequently banned for 10 weeks, grabbed Jones's genitals during the Guinness Six Nations clash last Saturday at Twickenham.

The North Wales wing, which has scored 40 international attempts during a brilliant 95 cap run, has often been a target, even around the concussion problems it has experienced in recent years.

"To be honest, social media is a nightmare," said North.

"It is a great platform, to be so accessible to fans and vice versa, to sponsors and players alike.

"But the flip side is difficult. Someone like Alun Wyn, he gives a lot every day and people can send him something that is not true because they have misread it."

"It wears you out. He has a young family and he doesn't need it when he goes home."

"No one in their right mind would ever say it to their faces. I don't understand why they are getting the abuse that is if I'm brutally honest."

"If you look at the situation he was in (at Twickenham), I thought he handled it extremely well."

"It's easy enough when you're on a keyboard to say what you want. If they had to go into the environment, see the preparation we are doing, the extremes we are going to, not just physically, but mentally, I hope they would think differently. about what they say and do.

"You put yourself in the window, you hope to have some of that, but when it's unfair or without any real knowledge or information behind it, it gets exhausted."

North has praised the work of the Welsh Rugby Union to help them deal with the negatives of social media.

He added: "The union is taking excellent care of the children and trying to turn a negative situation into a positive one and laughing and joking about it.

"They (the trolls) only watch that match on a Saturday where they think they could have done better if they hadn't broken their knee when they were 12, they obviously would have played for Wales."

North failed a head injury assessment during Wales' loss to France three weeks ago.

North failed a head injury assessment against France

It was the last such episode to affect him during his career, although it was his first head-related affair since 2016.

"Even walking through the supermarket, they told me I should check out," he said.

"People comment without ever seeing me, they treat me, they know my symptoms, my history. People take 2015 and 2016 as if they were yesterday, and history repeats itself again."

"I take care of myself, I go to see a specialist and monitor what I'm doing. The general consensus with concussion is that we are in a much better place, but you set fire to social media and everything works." through the roof.

"Strangely (being on the field) is the happiest place. There are no distractions, you are just doing your job. That's where you were playing when you were six or seven years old."

"Sometimes, I think I will (social media) and become a nomad.

"I went offline several times, for a week or two, and I really enjoyed it. It's been nice enough not knowing what is going on, not being told you are trash.

"Most people are really good. They interact, they want to know what you're doing, they want to know positivity."