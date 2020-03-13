Well-being cuts have left the UK defenseless against coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML41722b6ee477d91df01d9ba4112019f811% %MINIFYHTML41722b6ee477d91df01d9ba4112019f812%

Along with other countries, the UK is poised for an epidemic of coronavirus cases, and the country's health officials warn that widespread transmission is now "highly likely."

If this happens, many will need hospital treatment, and concern is being raised that the country is woefully ill-equipped to handle the crisis.

One of the keys to ensuring effective treatment for critically ill coronavirus cases is the availability of a large number of beds in intensive care units (ICUs). This is because if the UK follows the pattern in China, up to one in five coronavirus patients may need intensive care to recover.

But, according to figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK has just 6.6 ICU beds per 100,000 people, compared to 29.2 in Germany, 12.5 in Italy and 9.7 in France.

In its Annual Budget, released this week, the UK government produced a series of financial stimulus packages designed to help fund the NHS, including £ 6bn for 50,000 more nurses, 40 new hospitals and 50m more general medicine surgery appointments, but most importantly The impression is of a government that still focuses its priorities on protecting the UK economy from the virus, but not its people yet.

In terms of managing the supply of treatment to combat the coronavirus, the financial stimulus for the NHS is too small, too late for an over-pressured health system that has not been funded for a full decade.

Of the G7 countries, UK health spending per person was up to the second lowest financial stimulus announcement this week, spending £ 2,989 per person in 2017, well behind France and Germany. This is a consequence of a decade of NHS underfunding wrapped up in austerity auspices.

England currently has one of the lowest levels of hospital beds in the proportion of 1,000 people – 2.3 – according to the OECD, compared to 13 in Japan; 12 in South Korea; eight in Russia and Germany; six in France; 4.5 in Switzerland; 4.3 in China; 4.2 in Scotland, 3.8 in Australia; 3.6 in Italy; 2.97 in Spain; 2.96 in Ireland; and 2.77 in the United States.

The UK now has fewer doctors and nurses per head than almost any developed country. It ranks second worst with only 2.8 doctors and 7.9 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants, both well below the average of the 21 countries analyzed. The average number of doctors per 1,000 population is 3.6, with Austria having 5.1, and the average number of nurses is 10.1. Switzerland has 18 nurses per 1,000 people, more than double that of the United Kingdom.

Most of the people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK so far are being treated at the top five specialist centers in England: Royal Free and St Thomas & # 39; s hospitals in London, as well as Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle.

Between them, they can serve more than 100 patients at once. This is already causing the displacement of geographic treatment with two residents of Devon, in the South West of England, who must be treated 400 miles away in Newcastle.

Due to the already depleted resources of the NHS, there is a risk that many hospitals will begin to cancel routine treatments and reserve additional beds for patients with coronavirus, once the number of cases begins to increase.

Italian doctors have warned doctors across Europe to "prepare,quot; for the coronavirus in a letter revealing that up to 10 percent of all coronavirus-infected need intensive care, and hospitals are overwhelmed.

There are more than 4,000 intensive care beds in the UK, but around four-fifths are currently occupied, according to OECD figures. Once all hospitals begin receiving patients, the NHS will be forced to reduce various types of surgery and treatment, to ease the pressure on intensive care a bit. But clearly there is a limit to how many patients can be admitted to intensive care.

Most cases will be mild, although the evidence suggests that one in five may need hospital treatment, and one in 10 needs critical care. That would certainly put the NHS under pressure, even if the case ratio is half the worst-case projections.

The UK government has promised to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to allow recently retired doctors and nurses to be back on duty. But the Royal College of Nursing has wondered if this would work, noting that they would need close supervision that high-level staff struggling to provide.

One of the problems is that the NHS is already under much more pressure than it was 10 years ago, and this is due to a decade of austerity policies. Key targets for waiting time in the health service are being missed across the UK, while a record number of seriously ill patients end up in cars stuck in the hallways because there are no beds available. Staff vacancies are also high: one in 12 jobs was not filled in England in 2018, according to a NHS financial report at the time.

The pressures that have allowed themselves to accumulate due to a decade of underfunding by the government were combined with a very relaxed "business as always,quot; policy with massive footfalls at major events and a lack of controls on airport travelers, in marked contrast with the response in China

In the WHO-China joint mission report in late February, WHO praised China's vigorous public health measures and described its approach to the Coronavirus as probably the most "ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history "

Across Europe and Asia, countries are blocking, restricting travel, closing schools, stopping all major events, and increasing widespread testing to try to reduce the coronavirus. Meanwhile, in the UK, more than 100,000 people went to watch sports at a Champions League football match in Liverpool and at the annual Cheltenham horse racing event.

The UK is currently on the same track record of new cases as Italy, and does not yet have a mass testing program.

South Korea tests coronavirus for nearly 20,000 people every day, more people per capita than anywhere else in the world.

Taiwan (population 24 million) has maintained its coronavirus outbreak in just 49 cases with tremendous coordination to implement measures at the first sign of trouble, including immediate travel bans, quarantines, surveillance measures, social distancing through self-isolation, and massive tests.

However, in the UK, we still wait.

The government's approach of just crossing your fingers and hoping for the best is not good enough.

Britain faces a time bomb and has a worryingly limited window of opportunity to make the bold and decisive decisions that are now needed.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.