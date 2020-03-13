Weekend storm will bring several feet of snow to Sierra – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML85bba3684955a890dc0b93ace21f887911% %MINIFYHTML85bba3684955a890dc0b93ace21f887912%

TRUCKEE (Up News Info SF) – After a historic dry February, Mother Nature focused on the Sierra on Friday with a fierce winter storm front that could shed up to four feet of much-needed snow at higher elevations and ski resorts.

But forecasters still didn't use Northern California's term, March Miracle, for the winter blast and its impact on the water supply.

The snowpack, a drinking water source for much of the San Francisco area, was devastated by an unusually dry and exceptionally warm month of February. For the first time since 1864, San Francisco left without even a traceable amount of rain.

The culprit was a stagnant high-pressure system on the northern California coast that divided the incoming storm front by sending rains to southern California or the Pacific Northwest. Finally, a cold front has pushed the system away and has reopened the storm door.

"Along with colder weather, this drop will bring with it the possibility of rain by early Saturday morning, starting in North Bay and spreading south through the district," said the National Weather Service. "This drop will continue for quite some time as it wanders the coast from Saturday to Wednesday, while maintaining the possibility of rain over the area."

But the worst part of the storm's fury will not be experienced in the Bay Area.

"Unfortunately, this system does not have as much moisture as we see in atmospheric rivers," forecasters said. “Therefore, the amounts of rain will be light. Saturday's rainfall is expected to be 0.30 ″ to 0.50 ″ across the Bay Area with more than 0.75 ″ to 1 ″ over the North Bay foothills and the Santa Cruz Mountains. "

"When all is said and done," added the meteorological service, "the total accumulation of storms will be around 1 inch at the lowest elevations, 2 to 3 inches in the coastal chains."

Therefore, the Bay Area will remain in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor. USA

The storm will hit the Lake Tahoe area with extremely strong snow and strong winds at the highest elevations.

"The snow will move to the Sierra tonight becoming heavy and durable over the weekend," said meteorologists from the weather service in Reno. "The highest accumulations over the weekend are expected in the central highlands with 2-4 feet along the ridge and 12-18 inches around the Lake Tahoe basin."

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the region starting at 11 p.m. Friday at 11 a.m. Monday.

"Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet," forecasters said. "Winds with gusts of up to 50 mph with peak winds with gusts of up to 100 mph."