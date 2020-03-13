Waymo drivers say they are discouraged from canceling robotaxi trips during the coronavirus outbreak

Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous unit, says it will continue to operate its fleet of approximately 600 autonomous taxis in Arizona during the new coronavirus outbreak. But the security drivers who monitor autonomous taxis worry that they'll be put in danger

Waymo is "strongly encouraging,quot; its full-time employees to work from home. Their security drivers, who work for a French transit company called Transdev North America that has a multi-year contract with Waymo, still have to enter work, The edge has learned. Transdev appears to be following the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by increasing the frequency of its cleanings and disinfections. But the drivers say The edge that the Waymo seller ignores the recommendations on social distancing.

"It feels like drivers are treated like second-class citizens, having to report to work and serve 'greetings' while full-time employees must work from home to stay safe," said a driver from Waymo who requested anonymity to speak freely. "Security for some,quot;.

On Wednesday, a Waymo security driver refused to pick up a pilot from Intel's campus in Chandler, Arizona, after hearing reports that an employee of the microchip giant had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Chandler is a city southeast of Phoenix where most of Waymo's business travel is located.

Hours later, Transdev sent an email to all drivers mentioning the Intel incident and noting that Waymo and Transdev "are committed to responding quickly to ensure the health and safety of our employees."

"Our service area is not considered an epidemic center at this time," wrote Katrina Heineking, director of operations for Transdev Alternative Services. He noted that only nine cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Arizona, including three in Maricopa County. And the Intel worker who tested positive was no longer in Arizona and was quarantined.

"The current situation does not warrant the suspension of the public call service," Heineking wrote. "As part of the leadership team, its role is customer-oriented and critical to business continuity … Please understand that you are expected to serve the general public as a central part of your job duties. If you are unable to fulfill with this obligation, you must meet with your AVOS and / or Human Resources. " (AVOS are supervisors at Waymo's operations center in Chandler.)

Two Waymo security drivers said The edge The email took them by surprise, especially considering that the previous day they had received an email that seemed to sound exactly the opposite. "In case you are not comfortable approaching a hail / passenger, you can cancel the hail, this is much better than putting yourself at risk," said the March 9 email from a security manager. The email made no specific reference to the new coronavirus, but two drivers said they took it including safety concerns related to the outbreak.

"Your job comes in second for your personal safety!" the manager added.

A Waymo security driver, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the situation, said, in retrospect, the email from the security manager felt like "hot air." Another driver said Heineking's email felt like "a threat."

COVID-19 is not known to transmit over the air or by casual contact, such as traveling in the same car. But some drivers said they still feel they need to take extra precautions.

Waymo and Transdev declined to comment on specific situations The edge You have learned and submitted the following statements. A Waymo spokesperson said:

We are carefully monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and taking additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of our drivers, vehicle operators, and all equipment. We have shared that if you feel sick you should stay home and we specify that our staff partner employees will receive sick leave if they have symptoms or are unable to work due to quarantine. At this time, we have indicated to our global employees and staff partners that if a role requires you to enter the office, you must enter since our offices remain open. This includes vehicle operators who play a critical role in the business as we move forward on the Waymo Driver and continue to serve our passengers.

Transdev also provided a statement:

Ensuring the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our top priority, and we communicate regularly with our employees regarding their health and well-being, especially at this time while actively monitoring the situation of COVID-19. We have taken a strategic position to provide employees who can request time off, sufficient quarantine leave, or be out of work if they are in a high-risk group or not feeling well. We are following all CDC guidelines regarding workplace and vehicle cleanliness, and we appreciate all the efforts of our employees to help keep our work environments safe.

The tension is already high between Waymo and its third-party security controllers.

Tension is already high between Waymo and its external security drivers since the company signed a contract with Transdev last year. Vacation time was reduced, health insurance did not improve, and workplace safety issues were not addressed, according to a half-dozen workers who spoke with The edge for a story last month. One worker described the health plan as "literally the worst benefits I have ever had in my life for a full-time job."

Those complaints have been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic, the security driver said. The current health plan is "terribly expensive to use," the person said, "which in turn scares me that my coworkers will be discouraged from using it and not seeking treatment,quot; if they are infected.

Waymo is not alone in ongoing operations during the pandemic. As everyday life in the US USA Going off more or less, autonomous car companies continue to test their vehicles in cities across the country. But Waymo is unique in that it operates one of the few commercial passenger transportation services, providing transportation to around 1,500 monthly active users in cities outside of Phoenix.

Similarly, transportation services continue to pick up and drop off passengers. Uber and Lyft have said they will offer their independent driver workforce 14 days of paid medical leave if they are infected with the new coronavirus or quarantined due to the pandemic. Drivers' accounts can also be suspended if they are found to be in contact with someone who has the disease.

Waymo says he is encouraging his employees and suppliers to work from home if his work allows it. The company agreed to provide funds to Transdev and other providers to compensate staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are unable to work because they are in quarantine. Safety drivers who are not comfortable driving vans can stay home without sick leave. Waymo says it follows instructions from CDC and local health authorities in Arizona to keep its transportation service operational. He also sent a notice about the new coronavirus to his clients.

But drivers say there is a disconnect between Waymo's mission, which is about security, and Transdev's.

"Waymo wants to create a safer form of transportation, while Transdev wants to create a good salary for them," said one driver. "While I'm not overly concerned with COVID, it's still clear that drivers continue to be pushed further back in the priority line."