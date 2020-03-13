Wall Street Rises After Historic Decline: Live Market Updates

Wall Street earnings fade as investor nerves persist.
Shares rose on Friday, recovering from its worst day in more than 30 years, with gains partly attributed to signs of movement in Washington and a promise by leaders in Germany to spend a lot to support Europe's largest economy. .
But investor nervousness lingered, and an early rally on Wall Street faded. The S,amp;P 500 rose about 1 percent by noon, after initially jumping as high as 6 percent. Trade in Europe followed a similar pattern, with major indices increasing as much as 10 percent earlier in the day before disappearing when the week ended.
The financial markets have been nothing but inconsistent for the past three weeks, falling and then rising, and then falling again as each day brought new measures to contain the outbreak and new concerns that the economy, workers and businesses would be affected. result of them.
On Thursday, stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell in their biggest daily decline since the stock market plummeted in 1987, as President Trump's ban on entry to the United States by most European countries disappointed investors, who had been waiting for Washington to take stronger steps to boost the economy.
But late on Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had "resolved most of our differences,quot; in a financial aid package for workers and businesses, promising a vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.
And on Friday, the German government said it would make more than $ 600 billion available to help businesses there, while France pledged to release tens of billions of euros to avoid a possible jump in unemployment by paying to small and medium-sized companies hit by the epidemic. to keep workers on leave.
Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, said his government could take further measures, including participation in companies, if it considers it necessary. "We cannot forget the lessons of the previous financial crisis," Scholz told journalists in Berlin.
Also on Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York moved again to inject more liquidity into Treasury markets, saying it would complete half of its government bond purchases for $ 80 billion by this month.
"These purchases are intended to address the highly unusual disruptions in the Treasury stock market associated with the coronavirus outbreak," it said in a statement.
The volatility in this week's markets reflects growing concern that governments and central banks may not be able to significantly mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus spread.
The Asian indices were hit on Friday after the fall of the US market. Like Wall Street, all major Asian financial markets except China are now firmly in bear market territory.
The Fed will inject more liquidity into the Treasury market.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York It is buying a variety of Treasury securities in a bid to keep markets running normally after the government's debt negotiation broke down earlier this week, and that effort to help became even more substantial on Friday.
The bank He said he would advance his planned monthly purchases, totaling $ 80 billion, so that half of them would be done by the end of the day. It would also "advance the remaining purchases for this monthly calendar and adjust the terms of operations as necessary to promote the proper functioning of the Treasury market," it said in a statement.
The swift action suggested to some investors that there could be more to come, and share prices rebounded at the back of the announcement.
"It is a sign that they are diagnosing what is happening in the market," said Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "It is a sign that we are likely to get quantitative easing next week, if not sooner."
But just as the Federal Reserve stopped, President Trump was tweeting on the inaction of the central bank.
"The Federal Reserve should FINALLY lower the Federal Reserve rate to something comparable to the competing central banks," he wrote. "Jay Powell and the group are putting us at an economic and physiological disadvantage."
The Fed was ahead of its global counterparts by reacting to the economic threat from the coronavirus, slashing rates by half a percentage point last week in its first emergency move since the financial crisis. Overall, rates are expected to drop again at their meeting next week, and analysts believe they could revive a more aggressive bond purchase, among other measures aimed at cushioning the consequences of the market and the real economy of the global pandemic. .
Mnuchin says the United States in the "second inning,quot; of the stimulus efforts.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised on Friday that the United States government would do whatever was necessary to ensure that markets have "almost unlimited,quot; liquidity. He said the economic aid package being negotiated with Congress was just the beginning of efforts to stimulate the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.
"I think we are in the second inning of doing things," Mnuchin said on CNBC.
The Trump administration is considering additional relief measures, including a payroll tax exemption. Mnuchin also said that the administration is working on tariff exemptions imposed by President Trump that are affecting companies, and that it would be willing to waive restrictions on withdrawals of 401 (k) investments so that people can access more. easily to your savings.
The Treasury secretary dismissed rumors that markets could close due to recent volatility, and encouraged banks to turn to the Federal Reserve discount window to raise funds if necessary.
Mr. Mnuchin expressed optimism that the current "black swan,quot; period would end in a matter of months, and the accumulated demand would boost the economy.
A division in Congress: Who should be paid for not working?
A fundamental divide over how many Americans must pay to stay home from work amid the coronavirus outbreak has become a stumbling block in negotiations over a multi-million dollar federal response to the growing damage to the virus's health and economy.
House Democrats will vote on a bill on Friday, negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which includes several measures aimed at fighting the spread of the virus and cushioning its economic impact on the economy. One of them is a plan to provide paid vacations to workers affected by the virus.
A key question is how many workers should be covered by that leave plan, which would ensure compensation for people who don't go to work during the outbreak. Many Republicans want to keep it focused on workers who have contracted the virus or are forced to care for sick family members or children whose schools have closed, and are concerned that the more broadly written bill may also encourage people healthy to stay home, therefore, chilling economic activity.
Many Democrats say the legislation should go further and protect workers from being forced to expose themselves to the virus.
The final legislation could affect both the health of the economy and the speed at which the disease spreads.
China adds its firepower to the central bank.
China's central bank moved on Friday to free up money to help the country's economy, joining a growing number of global policy makers concerned about the impact of the fast-moving coronavirus.
the People's Bank of China He said he would inject $ 79 billion into his financial system, in a move that indicated that Beijing remained concerned about its home economy after weeks of virtual closure.
The central bank eased the financial buffer that it requires lenders to maintain, reducing the so-called reserve ratio requirement by up to 1 percentage point for some banks, to loosen money and encourage lending.
China's economy was already struggling with its slowest growth in nearly three decades before the coronavirus hit, disrupting business and causing virtual closure of business in China for six weeks.
The bank said Friday that the measure was carried out "to support the development of the real economy,quot; and reduce the cost of financing for companies.
This is what is happening the most.
Berkshire Hathaway He said he would not allow shareholders to physically attend their May 2 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, which will be broadcast online. All special events around the meeting were canceled.
The travel and tourism industries could lose up to 50 million jobs as the coronavirus pandemic demands its services, the World Travel and Tourism Council he said Friday. To preserve jobs, the group said governments should remove barriers to travel, reduce taxes, provide incentives and support promotional campaigns.
American consumers were slightly less confident in early March compared to a month ago, according to the latest report. University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, reflecting early fears about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the stock market. The index fell to 95.9 in March, which the survey described as a "modest decline,quot; from 101.0 in February.
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,quot;, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,quot; and "Late Night With Seth Meyers,quot; will suspend production next week, CBS Y NBC he said Thursday, making them the largest daily American television series to darken due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney It will close its theme parks worldwide starting this weekend, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Disney Cruise Line will also close.
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Jeanna Smialek, Niraj Chokshi, Jim Tankersley, Cao Li, Amie Tsang, Carlos Tejada, Brooks Barnes, Mohammed Hadi, and Katie Robertson.
