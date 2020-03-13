Wall Street Rises After Historic Decline: Live Market Updates

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised on Friday that the United States government would do whatever was necessary to ensure that markets have "almost unlimited,quot; liquidity. He said the economic aid package being negotiated with Congress was just the beginning of efforts to stimulate the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.

"I think we are in the second inning of doing things," Mnuchin said on CNBC.

The Trump administration is considering additional relief measures, including a payroll tax exemption. Mnuchin also said that the administration is working on tariff exemptions imposed by President Trump that are affecting companies, and that it would be willing to waive restrictions on withdrawals of 401 (k) investments so that people can access more. easily to your savings.

The Treasury secretary dismissed rumors that markets could close due to recent volatility, and encouraged banks to turn to the Federal Reserve discount window to raise funds if necessary.

Mr. Mnuchin expressed optimism that the current "black swan,quot; period would end in a matter of months, and the accumulated demand would boost the economy.

A division in Congress: Who should be paid for not working?

A fundamental divide over how many Americans must pay to stay home from work amid the coronavirus outbreak has become a stumbling block in negotiations over a multi-million dollar federal response to the growing damage to the virus's health and economy.

House Democrats will vote on a bill on Friday, negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which includes several measures aimed at fighting the spread of the virus and cushioning its economic impact on the economy. One of them is a plan to provide paid vacations to workers affected by the virus.

A key question is how many workers should be covered by that leave plan, which would ensure compensation for people who don't go to work during the outbreak. Many Republicans want to keep it focused on workers who have contracted the virus or are forced to care for sick family members or children whose schools have closed, and are concerned that the more broadly written bill may also encourage people healthy to stay home, therefore, chilling economic activity.