Vitality Netball Superleague Round Four: What to See | Netball News

%MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5311% %MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5312%

Watch the continuation of the Superleague coverage on Sky Sports on Monday starting at 6:45 p.m., when Loughborough host Saracens Mavericks





%MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5313% %MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5314% Strathclyde's mermaids meet Celtic dragons in the fourth round (Credit: Ian Steele Photography)

%MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5315% %MINIFYHTML6a3541090de549d8d8b4cd1d06a05b5316%

With Vitality Netball Superleague fourth round matches continuing on schedule, here is a look at the key talking points ahead of this next round on the court.

In a statement made on Friday, the competition said they "continue to follow the national guide,quot; and that there were no plans to cancel, postpone or change upcoming matches.

Fans attending Superleague games have been encouraged to follow general advice on their conduct and player interactions with fans will be limited.

With the clubs continuing to prepare for the matches, this is what to look out for when they come to court in the fourth round …

Vitality Netball Superleague – Fourth Round Matches Saturday Severn Stars vs Wasps 6pm Surrey storm vs Manchester Thunder 6pm Monday Celtic dragons vs Strathclyde Mermaids 7pm Loughborough Lightning vs Saracen Mavericks Live on Sky Sports from 6.45pm Team bathroom vs London Pulse 7.30pm

& # 39; Scoring line changes should be observed & # 39; Tamsin Greenway takes a look at an unusual trend that emerged in the first three rounds of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

An undefeated record will fall …

At Team Bath Arena, two of the competition's undefeated teams will try to keep their records intact.

Visitors, London Pulse, have impressed with their energy and liveliness so far this season. They are a long way from last year's problems, but this game marks a first encounter with one of the best four of last season.

Led by defenders Halimat Adio and Lindsay Keable, in addition to Sigi Burger's shots and the energy that Funmi Fadoju brings, Pulse will be eager to highlight that they have the common sense to mix it with the best.

After a 72-58 win in the season opener, Anna Stembridge's team has been quietly working on their affairs and Bath has been showing the fluidity and efficiency that she hoped they would.

In the preseason, Stembridge praised the retention of the majority of his squad, and it's clear that his focus on delivering his essentials during times of pressure has paid dividends.

Key combination From the first center pass of the season, the captain of Bath Kim Commane has promoted his work and his encounter with dynamics Bye It will be exceptional. Equally, Summer Artman having in Burger could define the party.

Can stars deliver for 60?

After three losses at the trot, Severn Stars is looking to put together a full game to reach the heights they think they are capable of.

It has been a really difficult start, but we have stayed positive because when we managed to put together a 60 minute game, we know we will be unstoppable. The disappointment from the last few games is still there and there is a lot of regret. But, we have had to throw it away and move on and, most importantly, learn from it.

The home team will be eager to make Wasps question from the start, as the Mel Mansfield team is coming in after a second loss in three rounds and a "poor second half."

"We did not respond well to his changes and our changes were not as effective as before," Mansfield said after his 12-goal loss to Team Bath.

This match at Worcester Arena will be decided by the team that is able to find and maintain their composure from start to finish. Experienced players within both teams should step up and mistakes should be kept to a minimum.

Key combination: As will be the case in Bath, the work of a GK could be vital to your side. Towera Vinkhumbo & # 39; s ability to stop the extremely experienced Rachel Dunn It will go a long way in interrupting the flow of visitors.

From center pass to center stage Five former Vitality Superleague players and one current star are moving from the court to the bench and into the boardroom, leading the netball move toward professionalism.

The Mavs point to another 'squad performance'

After Saracens Mavs' 61-45 victory over Stars last time, head coach Kat Ratnapala praised each member of his squad and highlighted Gabs Marshall's work rate in his half of the court.

As one of the most established units in the league, they need to make him known to a younger side of Lightning as quickly as possible against the Sky Sports cameras on Monday night.

In line with government and VNSL guidance, our game from Monday vs @SaracensMavs should continue as planned We can't wait to see you all there! 💜⚡️ https://t.co/Np1HqCiKPx – Loughborough Lightning Netball (@LboroLightning) March 13, 2020

Lightning is another Superleague team that experienced big undulations on the scoreboard in the third round. You may have thought losing the last quarter 21-9 against Thunder, and then missing the victory after leading. However, those thoughts should be left in Manchester.

Back at home, Loughborough needs to get the positives out of putting so much pressure on the league leaders and moving on without captain Natalie Panagarry.

Key combination: One of the highest class clashes of the round will be between Sam May Y Kadeen Corbin. Both are exceptional players and Corbin will need to use all his talent and talent to evade the experienced May.

Difficult tests continue for storm

Mikki Austin's team welcomes the reigning champions to Surrey Sports Park and needs to reduce their error count considerably if they want to compete with Thunder.

In the third round, 21 unforced errors spoiled their work against Strathclyde Sirens and if they replicate that this week, then Karen Greig's talented squad will punish them.

The last time Thunder did what great teams have the ability to do and that's 'win ugly'. They recovered from 12 goals to maintain their 100 percent record.

Winning ugly isn't fun at the time, but most teams will share that it gives you an extra boost because you know how much better you can be. With one point to prove, the expectation is that Thunder will cause Storm all sorts of trouble on Saturday night.

We know the caliber of Thunder and what they are capable of, but in the end we know that they are surmountable. They've come out of the back of a performance against Loughborough, where they were given a scare, falling by a double-digit margin at halftime. They are not completely invincible.

Dragons eager to regroup against mermaids

1:14 Hear the reflections of the Dragon's head coach, Tania Hoffman, after her defeat in the third round. Hear the reflections of the Dragon's head coach, Tania Hoffman, after her defeat in the third round.

After her loss in London, Tania Hoffman stressed that the Dragons are going to come back and see their processes again.

After a one-game suspension due to a third-round ejection, Latanya Wilson should return to her defensive mix, which will be a real boost for a team determined to win their first victory of the season.

The sirens are making the trip to the National Sports Center Wales fueled by memories of a certain defensive performance in the third round.

The combination of Claire Maxwell, Natalie Bright and Zanele Vimbela caused 26 turnovers. Players will know the importance of building on a win rather than being unique, and to do so their ever-improving shooting stats must remain.

Key pairing: Gia Abernethy Y Sophie Morgan Both are excellent players in the middle of the field and their fight will be outstanding. Both tremendous hands, great engines and they will face each other for the full 60 minutes.

Live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Monday, March 16 when Loughborough Lightning host Saracens Mavericks. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.