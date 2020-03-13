Video of the alleged Offset attack by Lil Baby & # 39; s Crew Surfaces despite the denial

Instagram

The clip shows a group of people running towards a man who is believed to be the member of Migos before things are thrown into the air and Lil Baby scolds her entourage.

Make up foralleged attack by Lil babyThe crew was captured by the camera. The video now appeared online, after rapper "Drip Too Hard" denied that the reported beating about his fellow QA artist has ever happened.

In the video taken from afar, a group of people were seen running towards someone, believed to be Offset, outside the popular Atlanta Compound night complex. While the Migos the star was not seen in the video, the men who greeted him were heard saying: "What's wrong, Off?"

Then things got scandalous, with some things, which looked like shoes, thrown into the air. At the end of the video, someone who is said to be Lil Baby was seen packing up and down, looking frustrated. Then he scolded his retinue: "What the hell are you doing man? We like brothers."

During the incident, which allegedly took place on Saturday, February 29, rapper "Sum 2 Prove" 's crew allegedly hit the "Ric Flair Drip" star and stripped him of his clothing, leaving him alone in his underwear. In addition, Offset was said to have tried to pay them to keep them quiet about the alleged incident.

While it is unknown what led to the alleged attack, the two are rumored to have been on bad terms for some time now because Quality Control chief Pierre "Pee" Thomas has favored Lil Baby over Offset and his group Migos, seeing to the youngest star having the greatest potential in the future. Shortly after the incident, Offset stopped following Lil Baby on Instagram, further fueling speculation about the dispute.

Another report said the meat was for an alleged gambling debt. A street source told MTO News that "Offset allegedly owed someone $ 50,000 from a dice game." Members of Lil Baby's team reportedly collected their debt when they encountered Offset that night of the incident.

Lil Baby, however, later denied the reports and stated, "That's cappppppoo." He also posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories that said, "Stop spreading fake news! That's fake!"