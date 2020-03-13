Home Entertainment Vicky Kaushals Sardaar Udham will now launch in January 2021

Vicky Kaushals Sardaar Udham will now launch in January 2021

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Vicky Kaushals Sardaar Udham will now launch in January 2021
%MINIFYHTMLf50d848ed05c9c3b3c9b5e326eb61f4f11% %MINIFYHTMLf50d848ed05c9c3b3c9b5e326eb61f4f12%


Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar's biographical film Sardar Udham Singh. The film was titled Sardaar Udham and was slated to be released. on October 2, 2020. Sardaar Udham murdered Michael O & # 39; Dwyer in London to honor the lives lost in the 1940 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and Vicky is ready to play his character on the big screen. Filming of the film is underway and Vicky went to social media today to announce the new release date of the film. Sardar Udham will now hit the screens January 15, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal
This avoids the movie's clash with starring John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, who will shut the horns at the box office on October 2, 2020.
Vicky Kaushal

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©