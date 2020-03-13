Vicki Gunvalson explains in her new podcast why she was "Looney Tunes,quot; during the RHOC meeting

No one knew at the time, but Vicki Gunvalson's last appearance in Royal Orange County Housewives It was during the season 14 reunion. After being fired from the Bravo series, Gunvalson now admits she was "crazy,quot; during the special. However, she claims to have a good reason for this.

During an episode of his new podcast Scream with Vicki, Gunvalson welcomed his former Bravo boss Andy Cohen as a guest. The duo discussed Gunvalson's departure from the reality show that made her famous and her explosive final appearance that included calling Bravo's production team and a fight with rookie Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Gunvalson went crazy behind the scenes during the reunion because she was unhappy not to be on stage with the cast members full time throughout the recording. Because she had been demoted to a friend of the show for Season 14, the OC OG was told that she would only be on stage for approximately 80 percent of the special.

"The meeting, everyone thinks I went to Looney Tunes for no reason," said Gunvalson. "(Fiance Steve Lodge) was in the dressing room and I said, 'I can't believe they are taking me out.' You texted me after saying, 'If I knew you would be so upset, I would have left you on the couch. "I felt very alienated, I felt very insecure, I felt very sad, but Steve was in the locker room saying that you did everything you could do, you probably shouldn't have lost your cool, but I couldn't help it . . "

Gunvalson admits that he was sensitive to the fact that he was part-time, and he also thought he would be on the couch until the end.

Cohen explained his reasoning behind leaving Gunvalson out of some of the reunion segments. She said that the other ladies were talking about things that didn't involve Gunvalson, and Cohen didn't think she wanted to be a part of it.

Cohen also brought up Gunvalson's story with Windham-Burke, and he didn't think she wanted to be around as the rookie talked about their relationship and "all you felt was not putting up the show." Cohen added that another topic she didn't think Gunvalson wanted to be on stage for was when Gina Kirschenheiter was discussing her divorce and domestic violence case with her ex-husband.

Andy Cohen says Vicki Gunvalson will always be an integral part of Bravo and everything they have built. He says they will always invite her to BravoCon and Watch What Happens Live.

"I don't want to be forgotten," said Gunvalson. "I am super sad, I hope the legacy I started will continue."



