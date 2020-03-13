Vergecast: Galaxy S20 review and leaks from iOS 14, watchOS 7 and Pixel 4A

%MINIFYHTML42f0cca9c42de8fd2a48cb8274b4583811% %MINIFYHTML42f0cca9c42de8fd2a48cb8274b4583812%

In another week dominated by news of the coronavirus, The Vergecast offers a 90-minute audio break to discuss some lighter topics in the world of consumer technology. It's okay to take a break!

This week on the show, executive editor of The edge Dieter bohn highlights its review for Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Are they the best Android phones on the market today?

In the second half of the show, the team presents all the device rumors that leaked this week: iOS 14 offers a new view of the home screen, the new features of watchOS 7, which include sleep tracking, some specifications of Pixel 4A and a couple more surprises.

There's a lot more in the middle of all that, like the threat of Google revoking Android TV licenses and Paul's weekly segment "Show Me the Metaverse, Mr. Sweeney," so listen to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: