Venezuela confirms two cases of coronavirus and suspends school | Venezuela News

Venezuela has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Friday, adding that the country will suspend classes in public and private schools starting Monday.

President Nicolás Maduro said Thursday that all flights from Europe and Colombia would be suspended for a month over concerns about the coronavirus during a live televised press conference on Thursday.

"Earlier today, two cases were certified," Rodríguez said in a televised statement. "A 41-year-old citizen was traveling in the United States. The other was traveling in Spain."

The two patients arrived on a flight from Spain and were quarantined, he said.

Those who use the Caracas metro system will only be able to enter if they wear face masks, Rodríguez said.

Maduro has said that efforts to combat the coronavirus in Venezuela are jeopardized by US sanctions, aimed at forcing the ruling Socialist Party from power.

Years of recession, hyperinflation and low investment in public services have left Venezuela in poor shape to deal with any case of the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading worldwide, health workers say. Its hospitals suffer from chronic shortages of medicines and supplies, as well as frequent failures in electricity and running water.

At a hospital in the city of Maracaibo in western Venezuela, chronic water shortages have left staff using buckets of paint as toilets. With sparse medical gloves, workers wear the same pair on multiple patients.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaking during a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela (Manaure Quintero / Reuters)

So far, Latin America has been spared the worst ravages of the virus. More than 200 cases have been reported in the region since Brazil announced the first case on February 26.

The Pan American Health Organization said last week that it prioritizes Haiti, Venezuela and a handful of other countries in Central and South America that have "more challenges for their health systems."

Hania Salazar, president of the Maracaibo nursing school in the western state of Zulia, said the hospital workers have been without supplies for years.

"The workers bring their own kits with soap and towels, and their own water to drink and wash," Salazar said. "They also carry containers of paint because there is no hospital here that has a bathroom in good condition."

As in other parts of Venezuela, Zulia's health system has bled the workers to death. Salazar said they only operated emergency units and that workers often log more than 18 hours a day.

Residents say lack of access to affordable soap or water can make basic hygiene practices necessary to prevent the spread of the virus out of reach for many.

"I am very concerned that in Venezuela there are no supplies, medicines or even water in hospitals or homes," said Josefina Moreno, a 50-year-old university professor with a history of respiratory illness. "The prevention measures everyone is talking about are difficult to enforce here."

Gustavo Uribe, president of a medical school in the state of Táchira, near the Colombian border, said that washing hands would be difficult due to water shortages.

"We ask everyone to comply with hygiene standards, but we all know about the precariousness of the system," he said. "The concern is that he will come here first, over an international border."

Rodríguez said on state television Monday that the country was implementing "strict controls,quot; at ports of entry and a series of protocols at health centers. The government has released a list of hospitals accused of handling cases.

But some of those hospitals were not even open, said Douglas Leon, head of the Venezuelan Medical Federation.

"There is no hospital in Venezuela with the capacity to care for a patient with a condition as serious as this," he said at a press conference on Monday.