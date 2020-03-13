Vanessa Lachey reveals the secret of her strong marriage to Nick Lachey: Sex in the shower

WENN / Instar

The former Miss Teen USA talks about how she and her actor husband find time to be intimate despite their busy days, saying it happens when I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone. .

Up News Info –

Vanessa Minnillo a.k.a. Vanessa Lachey has opened up about the secret of her strong marriage to Nick Lachey. Having been married to the former member of 98 degrees For nine years, the former Miss Teen USA blamed sex in the shower for keeping her romance alive amid her busy schedules.

The 39-year-old woman was asked about her secrets to a lasting marriage during an interview about Nikki and Brie Bella"The Fine Podcast". In response, she was quick to point out, "Sex in the shower." She continued to do the dishes, "So I'm in the shower and I think, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's now or never'. The kids are at school. It happens and later That night, if you get the icing on the cake, great. But if not, we already showered. "

On why they trusted sex in the shower, the co-host of "Love is blind"It spilled in the episode on Wednesday March 11," I always say, "Tomorrow you wake me up." And [like Nick] you know that never works because I'm never a morning sex girl. "She added:" I'm not. I'm sorry. I need to be late at night, that's why I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone … I say baby and he knows exactly. "

Venessa's revelation led Nikki to confess that she used to have sex in the shower with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev. However, they "stopped doing it" because they thought they "needed a bigger shower." To which, Vanessa advised: "If you say to Artem: 'I want to have sex with you in the shower, so we need a bigger shower', I have the feeling that it will be like an extreme makeover. In 48 hours, have a new marble shower. "

Vanessa and Nick have been friends since they worked at MTV. They started dating after she starred in their music video for "What's Left of Me" in 2006, but they parted ways briefly in 2009. A year after being back together, they announced their engagement. They married in the British Virgin Islands in 2011, and have since shared two children, Phoenix Robert and Camden John, and a daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth, together.