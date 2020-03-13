Vanessa Hudgens shoots trolls over tattoo video

Vanessa Hudgens has a message for those who hate.

Last week, the star featured her latest tattoo, an angel, on the side of her stomach. "Divine female angel, not me … my tattoo. But you can call me that if you want," captioned a photo of the ink on the new body.

The star also shared a video of herself singing the finished artwork for the first time. In the clip, Hudgens ran to a mirror and groaned over the finished work, clearly pleased with the results.

"Lol, this was the first time I saw him. I never looked. Hilarious," said the 31-year-old. "I adore @drag_ink so much, so much. What. A. Legend."

However, fans paid as much attention to the sounds he was making as to his new tattoo. "He seems to be moaning," commented one fan.