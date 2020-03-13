Vanessa Hudgens shoots trolls over tattoo video

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens has a message for those who hate.
Last week, the star featured her latest tattoo, an angel, on the side of her stomach. "Divine female angel, not me … my tattoo. But you can call me that if you want," captioned a photo of the ink on the new body.
The star also shared a video of herself singing the finished artwork for the first time. In the clip, Hudgens ran to a mirror and groaned over the finished work, clearly pleased with the results.
"Lol, this was the first time I saw him. I never looked. Hilarious," said the 31-year-old. "I adore @drag_ink so much, so much. What. A. Legend."
However, fans paid as much attention to the sounds he was making as to his new tattoo. "He seems to be moaning," commented one fan.
Since then, the star turned to her Instagram story to applaud the trolls who teased her about the moans.
"I just want to say it's better to stop moaning because it's not like I made a video and said 'I'm going to moan in this video'." No, that's just my reaction, so no, I don't moan all the time. "
As for the body ink, it seems that Hudgens is happy with his choice. While captioning a video showing the tattoo, "You know you have the right tattoo when it seems like it's always been apart from you."