Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent mocks coronavirus fears and declares that she is not at risk because she is getting married

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is not concerned about contracting coronavirus. The 29-year-old is preparing to marry filmmaker Randall Emmett next month, and in a series of clips she recently posted on her Instagram Stories, she said a few things she admits could potentially get her in trouble.

Kent took a frivolous approach to the coronavirus pandemic and said that God would protect her from the virus because she is a future bride. However, if she ends up being diagnosed with the disease, she believes it would be because God wants to help her with her care.

"So I can get in trouble for this, but it's okay: I just don't feel like God gives me the coronavirus before I get married, I just don't see that happening to me," said Kent. "Let's say I get it before my wedding; I feel like that means God is like, 'B *** h, you need a little publicity,' that's the only way I would get it, I think."

In a previous video, Kent said he did not want to scare his fans, but that he had been watching the news and found that "apparently,quot; there was a "really serious disease,quot; called coronavirus. "He then started repeating,quot; crown "over and over again until he declared, "I feel like a Corona (beer) now!"

Kent also shared his thoughts on the massive media coverage surrounding COVID-19. She admitted that she was "very confused,quot; about the common sense advice given on how to avoid illness, such as washing your hands, putting your hands to your mouth, or touching strangers.

After declaring that she was quite immune to contracting the virus because she was getting married, Kent asked an off-camera friend if they thought people would criticize her for what she said.

Although Kent doesn't think it's something to worry about, others in the entertainment industry disagree. Both NBCUniversal and CBSViacom have halted production of dozens of television series, from serial dramas to late-night talk shows.

The release dates of numerous movies were also delayed, including the new James Bond movie. No time to die, a quiet place 2, Y Fast and furious 9.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules – which were filmed more than six months ago – air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



