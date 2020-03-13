Usyk vs. Chisora: Live stream of the press conference for the massive heavyweight clash at The O2 | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLbb5e3b88256efe7ec1e3873d79fe815c11% %MINIFYHTMLbb5e3b88256efe7ec1e3873d79fe815c12%









Watch a live feed of the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora ​​press conference

Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora ​​at his first press conference, and you can see him live.

The Ukrainian star has confirmed her massive heavyweight clash with Chisora ​​at The O2 on May 23, live at the Sky Sports box office, and will share the stage with the ardent Londoner in front of the media.

Usyk is the WBO mandatory challenger for unified champion Anthony Joshua, but he is risking plans for a world title fight by facing Chisora ​​in just his second fight in the top division.

Chisora ​​will try to ruin Usyk's global ambitions

On Usyk's last visit to these shores in November 2018, he stopped Tony Bellew in an explosive style to defend his four cruiserweight belts, and since then he has stepped up a division, stopping Chazz Witherspoon in his heavyweight debut in October.

"Boxing in Manchester in 2018 was an incredible experience, now I can do it in London at the famous O2 Arena and I can't wait to fight against British fans once again," said Usyk.

"As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as an undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight."

"I look forward to a real test at Chisora: it is strong, tough, and tough."