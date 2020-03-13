Use your phone to call someone, not just read news about coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff511% %MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff512%

This week has felt like a year. One thing I've been thinking about is how most tech stories [heck, most news in general] tend to have a much shorter half-life today than ever before. Remember how T-Mobile is buying Sprint and how the legal hurdles are almost completely removed? It's a gigantic realignment of the entire mobile industry and it's zigzagged. Hell: There was a political trial this year and it seems like an old story.

We have become accustomed to stories that last a day or two and have a strange immediate impact on our lives, even when they are very important. Here's another tech example: Huawei still can't use Google's software or sell phones and network equipment here.

%MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff513% %MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff514%

That changes a lot. Beyond the phones you can buy, it will alter the price and access of rural wireless service, it has business and national security implications, and it could eventually change the way Google builds Android itself. You can't think about it every day, even if you like technology, so you just go in and out of the story when there's a new development.

%MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff515% %MINIFYHTMLd1c67a64329b46185b3c4647bf474ff516%

But the coronavirus is different: it refuses to be delivered in the news cycle, and the effects are everywhere, every day. It is downright exhausting. I have a little advice: when the news arrives, you should read it with a different state of mind than usual news consumption. This is not a Twitter trend that will be forgotten next week. As you consume news on your phone, think about the longest period of time this story takes and its place as a human with friends, family, and fellow citizens.

Consider taking another step in your breaking news notification setup. We are all desperate for more information to put all of this in context, help us understand it and know what to do next. But it's okay to turn off some automatic alerts and choose when to read the news yourself instead of letting it pop up on your phone spontaneously. Trust me: you will not forget to look for the news.

And if that means the next time you look at your lock screen it's a bit sterile of new information, fine. Take advantage of that moment to open your phone and register with a loved one or friend. Is a phone, after all, it was originally designed to help you communicate with people you know. There's an AT,amp;T joke "touch and touch someone,quot; being made here about social estrangement, somewhere.

As for me, I will continue to write about device and computer news in this newsletter and probably just a little less about the pandemic. The edge Of course, it will continue its excellent coverage: yesterday we published an organized and comprehensive guide to help you find what you need to know. I am going to link to many coronavirus stories, but I will write a little less about myself.

Because there will still be new product launches, new software updates, and new ways regulators will propose to change their digital lives. Some of those stories will be directly related to the coronavirus. I am very interested to see how the "virtual,quot; developer conferences this summer will work, for example.

Many others will not be, and that is also fine. As Monica Chin wrote eloquently on the site yesterday, it's okay to remain interested in things like devices and technology even during a pandemic. More than good, it is important to continue paying attention to the rest of life. Monica puts it better:

Last November, my guinea pig died a few days after the death of a close friend's mother, and I cried for my pet and then said to myself that he was a jerk for crying. I went to see Hamilton to stop thinking about things, and I felt like a jerk for that too. People are dying. But there is no value in pretending we don't care about guinea pigs or debating races or basketball phones or Sony Xperia. There is even less value in trying not to. It is not panache; It is our nature.

See you next week.

Dieter

The Verge News

┏ Dr Disrespect is the villain who could change the future of television. Great profile of Bijan Stephen:

Over the course of two days, a helicopter cockpit has taken shape amidst a very large soundstage, a set of buttons and dials from the 1980s, and a generous amount of black paint. It's all because Doc is here to shoot an over-the-top video for his latest ad: He's re-signed with Twitch for an exclusive two-year deal, for a lot of money.

┏ New MacBook Models with Scissor Switch Keyboards Coming Soon. I can't come soon enough. But it also puts Apple on the spot: if you actually have an ARM Mac waiting, should people expect that? There is a lot of pent-up demand for a better keyboard, but perhaps some of those customers would be better served waiting for an ARM-based Mac.

On the other hand, this is a debate about Apple releasing too many Macs in a year rather than a debate about whether Apple will bother updating Macs at all and when so maybe I shouldn't be complaining about the choice.

┏ Mario makes the leap to Lego with new interactive sets. These look positively cheerful.

┏ United States delays Huawei's total ban once again until May 15.

┏ ACLU sues for facial recognition records at the border. It seems likely that more is being used than is known and being used in a way that it shouldn't be.

┏ Tag Heuer's third generation luxury smartwatch has more sensors and a refined redesign. They got rid of the idea of ​​modularization to make it slimmer and got rid of the swap program when it's outdated by a real mechanical watch because honestly everyone knows only rich people who want to spend money on dumb stuff would buy this anyway So an exchange program that would save you a paltry $ 2,000 or whatever is not making anyone more or less likely to buy this watch.

Where was it? Oh yes, it finally has sensors that should be standard on any smartwatch. But it also runs Wear OS, a platform that needs radical changes in the near future.

While older models offered GPS connectivity, the new model adds heart rate, compass, accelerometer, and gyro sensors for better fitness and sports tracking.

┏ A new Twitter client finally gives us the power to edit tweets, more or less. The "edit,quot; feature is a delay between when you click on a tweet and when it is published. You might be interested in that. But I am absolutely interested in is, which works exactly how I want a tweet removal service to work:

Meanwhile, automatic deletion allows users to choose between 24 hours, a week or a month to delete their tweets, regardless of whether they were sent through Brizzly. If users want to save certain tweets, they can do so with a feature called "Fave to Save,quot;, which allows them to set any number of likes as a threshold, and tweets that meet it will be saved from deletion.

Pandemic

┏ A Guide to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here is our complete guide to Edge Scientific equipment and more: here is a lot of useful information. Mark it and use it as a reference when you need it.

┏ You can worry about COVID-19 and also be sad when things are canceled. Here are more things that have been canceled, paused, delayed, or made virtual: March Madness, opening day of NHL, MLB, Microsoft Build developer conference, the Call of Duty League, Broadway, Disneyland and Disney World, an adequate amount of the privacy of your personal health data and these memes. Sephora, however: not canceled.

┏ AT,amp;T is suspending broadband data limits for home Internet customers due to coronavirus. How Motherboard points out in your story here, home broadband data limits are primarily about raising prices, they don't actually control congestion.

┏ Comcast Modestly Increases Slow Internet Speeds for Low-Income Customers. A modest blow, but a good one nonetheless.