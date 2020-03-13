US military exercises and air shows USA Canceled due to coronavirus – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense USA It has decided to cancel the joint military exercise as the new coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

The Pentagon recently suspended deployments of troops and their families in South Korea and Italy. At the moment it decided to cancel an important military exercise between EE. USA And several European nations and the participation of EE. USA It will shrink in another exercise amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the US European Command announced Wednesday. USA

According to We Are The Mighty, in a move to prevent troops from potentially contracting the COVID-19 virus, a joint U.S.-European exercise was canceled when authorities determined it was necessary to stop the exercise to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus that is being spreading across the European continent right now.

The movement of US military personnel USA In Europe, Asia and the Middle East it has also been subjected to some increasing restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus, and more restrictions are expected, according to CNN.

The European Command of EE. USA He also announced Wednesday that he would reduce the number of US participants. USA In an upcoming exercise scheduled separately with other nations in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The command said in a press release that the activities associated with Exercise Defender-Europe 20 "will be adjusted accordingly and we will work closely with allies and partners to meet our highest priority training goals."

In addition, EE. USA And Israel has canceled another joint military exercise as the new coronavirus continues to spread globally.

"The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has canceled the remaining portion of the Juniper Cobra 20 Exercise. The decision is in line with the recent Israeli Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, and a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all participants, "The United States European Command said in a statement Thursday.

On Tuesday, US military leaders. USA They announced that they would reduce the size and scope of the African Lion's military exercise with Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal "to minimize exposure of service members of the United States and associated nations to the new coronavirus."

Additionally, based on current information, due to COVID-19 concerns, the following United States airshows are canceled: MCAS Yuma (AZ), 50th Annual Air Show at NAF El Centro (CA), AirFest in March ARB (CA).