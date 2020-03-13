University of Michigan cancels early spring ceremonies – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The University of Michigan announced Friday that all graduation ceremonies for its 2020 graduates are canceled.

“We are canceling all Spring 2020 start activities on our three campuses. This includes both large campus-wide ceremonies and individual school, college, and group recognition ceremonies. We know this is very disappointing for many, and we are looking for ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future, ”said the press release.

Students who can were also encouraged to move home as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we are taking additional precautions across the university to protect the health and safety of all who remain on our campuses, including those who cannot leave. These include restricting traffic flows, intensifying cleanup, and canceling events to avoid interactions in large groups, ”the press release said.

The university says housing and catering operations, the University Health Service and libraries will remain open to serve the remaining students.

