United States to Develop Rapid Coronavirus Tests to Assess Outbreak | USA News

The administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is awarding $ 1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid tests for COVID-19 that could detect if a person is positive for the new coronavirus in one hour, announced on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it is awarding $ 679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, of Cypress, California, and $ 598,000 to QIAGEN, of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate the development of its tests.

The DiaSorin test could be ready within six weeks for consideration by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the QIAGEN test could be ready within 12 weeks for FDA consideration, according to HHS.

Plus:

The Trump administration has been under pressure for the lack of test kits available in the country.

Anthony Fauci, the chief US official. USA On infectious diseases, he said Thursday that the "US system is not really geared to what we need right now."

"The idea of ​​someone doing (testing) easily the way people in other countries do it, we are not prepared for that. I think we should do it? Yes. But we are not doing it," he told a panel at the House of Representatives. .

In response to the pressure, the Trump administration appointed a "tsar,quot; of evidence at HHS.

Brett Giroir, undersecretary of health and head of the government's uniformed Public Health Service, will be responsible for coordinating between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA, as well as private laboratories and state and local governments.

FDA allows emergency testing

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, approximately 81,000 people have been diagnosed and approximately 64,000 have recovered.

Separately, on Friday, the FDA said that the New York State Department of Health may authorize certain laboratories to begin testing for the coronavirus.

The agency said it was providing this flexibility because of the urgent public health need for additional testing capacity in the United States.

Increasing testing capacity is crucial to assess the extent of the outbreak in the US. USA And identify where it is spreading the fastest.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday the city could go ahead with using its own automated high-volume tests without federal approval.