Uganda Arrests Former General Plan To Run For President | News

Uganda police arrested Henry Tumukunde, a retired general who plans to run for president, on suspicion of treason.

In a statement Friday, police said Tumukunde, a longtime former ally of the President. Yoweri Museveni and the former security minister were accused of obtaining "the support of a neighboring country to support it in removing the current leadership," an apparent reference to Rwanda.

Appearing on television last week, Tumukunde, 60, had said: "If it were Rwanda, I would like to support people who want to cause change in Uganda."

Relations between Uganda and Rwanda have been strained for more than a year over accusations that they support each other.

"My offices and residence are under siege. Detained on suspected treason charges," he wrote Thursday at age 60 on Twitter.

Uganda will hold presidential elections early next year.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, has already been backed by tHe ruled that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) would stand for re-election.

The 75-year-old president has been accused by government critics and rights activists of using tactics that include intimidation by the security forces to maintain their control over power.

One of his opponents will be Bobi Wine, a pop star and member of Parliament whose large base of support among young people has fueled concern in the ruling party and sparked a security crackdown on his supporters.

Their demonstrations have frequently been dispersed by the security forces using tear gas, beatings and arrests.