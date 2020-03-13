UCLA Chancellor Gene Blocks Automatic Quarantines After Exposure to COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Block, 71, made the announcement Friday on his Twitter page, saying he currently doesn't show any symptoms.
He wrote: "Dear Bruins: I am quarantining at home for 14 days after being in contact with someone who has COVID-19. I have no symptoms and I continue to run UCLA, but I wanted to keep them informed. I know others are in similar situations. and I want you to know that the Bruin community supports you. "
– Genetic block (@UCLAchancellor) March 13, 2020
Block has served as UCLA chancellor since August 2007.
UCLA has suspended all in-person classes until April 10 in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.
