UCLA Chancellor Gene Blocks Automatic Quarantines After Exposure to COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is under quarantine after he says he came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Block, 71, made the announcement Friday on his Twitter page, saying he currently doesn't show any symptoms.

He wrote: "Dear Bruins: I am quarantining at home for 14 days after being in contact with someone who has COVID-19. I have no symptoms and I continue to run UCLA, but I wanted to keep them informed. I know others are in similar situations. and I want you to know that the Bruin community supports you. "

Block has served as UCLA chancellor since August 2007.

UCLA has suspended all in-person classes until April 10 in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.