U-Haul Offers Monthly Free Storage to Students Amid Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic encourages school closings, U-Haul is doing a good thing.

%MINIFYHTML1599189b44e53e9a31cdaf6120da9f5711% %MINIFYHTML1599189b44e53e9a31cdaf6120da9f5712%

On Thursday night, the company announced that "U-Haul will extend 30 days of free storage at U-Haul-operated facilities to help college students affected by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities," a statement read. of press. U-Haul's offer has come amid some schools, like Harvard's online moving classes and students evacuating their dorms.

"The free month applies to new clients with college IDs and is a limited time offer subject to availability," the press release said. "Click uhaul.com/storage to find the nearest store. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer."

The president of the company, John TaylorHe said, "We don't know how all students are affected. But we know that they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents need moving and storage solutions." We have the experience and the network to help, and that is exactly what we are going to do. "