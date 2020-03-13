U-Haul Offers Free Storage to University Students Displaced by Coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML8f668aaabd9b63b82b2855960cbc151b11% %MINIFYHTML8f668aaabd9b63b82b2855960cbc151b12%

Roommates, many drastic calls have been made to take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. One of them has been the colleges and universities that moved from classroom instruction to online learning and closed their dormitories on campus, and U-Haul steps in to help.

The mover offers students affected by the coronavirus 30 days of free storage at the U-haul facility. As long as students can provide proof of enrollment with a college ID, they can store their items for free.

"We don't know how each student is affected. But we know that they are affected," said U-Haul President John Taylor. "More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and return home. Students and their parents they need moving and storage solutions. We have the experience and the network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do. "

%MINIFYHTML8f668aaabd9b63b82b2855960cbc151b15% %MINIFYHTML8f668aaabd9b63b82b2855960cbc151b16% U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage for #University students who needs to move due to #coronavirus. Limited availability. Act quickly. Click to read our press release: https://t.co/TKDnhb7hdM pic.twitter.com/tundY0iFNe – U-Haul (@uhaul) March 13, 2020

Many schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. U-Haul can help you with your trucking, trailer and storage needs. No price increase. As the only company that rents out to 18 year olds and accepts payments from third parties, we are ready to help you. https://t.co/2dQxeiHTk6 pic.twitter.com/xkjG7ghR64 – U-Haul (@uhaul) March 12, 2020

As previously reported, the dorms have been closed, leaving college students to return to wherever they are. But what about those who can't do it? The students most affected by this precaution are those who live in different states, and even in different countries.

Harvard University was one of the first schools to make the change, greatly impacting its international student population. Since the outbreak of the virus, international travel has been severely restricted and ticket prices have skyrocketed.

