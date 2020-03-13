Tyronesha Laws' attorneys want a jury trial by DaBaby in a slapping incident (Exclusive details)

%MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867811% %MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867812%

Exclusive TSR details: It looks like things are going to get interesting for DaBaby and that slap that was heard in Tampa, Florida. Lawyers representing Tyronesha Laws, the woman she alleges was on the other side of that slap, officially filed a lawsuit against DaBaby related to that March 8 incident. Laws is suing for assault and emotional distress, among other damages.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer tell us that they have requested a jury trial and hope to present all of the "surrounding circumstances to a jury of our clients' peers." "Our goal is to discourage similar behavior in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States," they said.

%MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867813% %MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867814%

It should be noted, however, that DaBaby's lawyer claims that Tyronesha is a liar and that they are still struggling to find who is the real victim after several people showed up claiming to have been slapped by DaBaby.

%MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867815% %MINIFYHTML2f647cd4a4ec5b906474d7ce94da867816%

Morgan & Morgan did not immediately respond to those claims that Laws was not the person slapped by DaBaby.

Baby's lawyers did not immediately comment publicly on the lawsuit. We will keep you informed if things get more interesting from here.