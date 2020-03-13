Tyler Cameron remembers final moments with his mother

Tyler Cameron you are making your pain a purpose.

About two weeks after her mother's death. Andrea CameronThe Bachelor Nation star shares the closing moments with her beloved family member while raising awareness of an important cause.

"What you are seeing is that our family says goodbye to our mother. We did the honor walk with her while she was going to the operating room to undergo surgery to donate her organs, so that she could give her last gift here on this earth, more life, "Tyler shared on Instagram with a video from Jupiter Medical Center. "We are very grateful for how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these difficult times."

She continued: "It was hard for me to decide if I would share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with all of you, I could make others say yes to donate organs there and that's what my mom would have Dear ".