Tyler Cameron remembers final moments with his mother

Tyler Cameron you are making your pain a purpose.
About two weeks after her mother's death. Andrea CameronThe Bachelor Nation star shares the closing moments with her beloved family member while raising awareness of an important cause.
"What you are seeing is that our family says goodbye to our mother. We did the honor walk with her while she was going to the operating room to undergo surgery to donate her organs, so that she could give her last gift here on this earth, more life, "Tyler shared on Instagram with a video from Jupiter Medical Center. "We are very grateful for how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these difficult times."
She continued: "It was hard for me to decide if I would share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with all of you, I could make others say yes to donate organs there and that's what my mom would have Dear ".
Tyler explained that the process "helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives through me and my siblings, but also with the man she was able to give more life to. My mother would do anything. to impact the world in a positive way and these are their final ways of doing it. "
In his Instagram post, the first Bachelorette party The contestant also provided data on organ shortages and how a donor could save up to eight lives.
"We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our core and the one that gave us a home. Our mother was the best servant. She gave us everything until she had nothing else that she could give. So we thought, "he shared. "Our mother gave the best gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another chance."
Tyler added: "In this difficult time for all of us, we needed whatever positivity we could get. What helped us a lot in this difficult time was the hope that our mother could give someone else more life."
Find out more about Donate Life America by visiting their website now.
