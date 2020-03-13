Twitter wonders if Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya can join the women's basketball team

Instagram

The online conversation begins after a girl, who claims to be attending the athlete's prestigious transgender daughter's school, suggests that Zaya may be recruited to join the team.

Dwyane WadeZaire's son has followed in his father's footsteps by joining the basketball team at his Sierra Canyon School. And now, people are wondering if the former athlete's transgender daughter Zaya will do the same or if she will be able to join her school's women's basketball team.

The conversation started after a girl, who claimed to be attending Zaya's prestigious school, suggested that Zaya could be recruited to join the team. The girl also hinted that the school was interested in having the 12-year-old boy on the team after his recent loss in the season finale.

Under current California law, it is legal for Zaya to join the women's basketball team. According to the California Education Code, transgender athletes can compete based solely on their gender identity rather than their assigned gender at birth.

Meanwhile, Zaya has shown little interest in the sport that made her father famous. In any case, he might prefer to do something related to music, since he participated in the performance of his school's choir during his concert. Being a loving father, Dwyane showed his support by attending the event earlier this week and even shared some clips from the show on his Instagram account.

"J.O.Y. ~ A feeling of great pleasure and happiness! That's what seeing Zaya sing and dance last night felt like for our family," Dwyane wrote in the caption. The video also saw his wife. Gabrielle Union dancing and clapping while enjoying the performance.

Earlier this week, Zaya made her first red carpet appearance after she came out as a transgender at the Truth Awards, an annual ceremony dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of the black LGBTQ + community. She was joined by both her father and stepmother Gabrielle that night as the trio wore custom coordinated Richfresh outfits.

Zaya was dressed in a green suit jacket with black pants and a pink sash. Dwyane wore a mostly black suit with white color blocking and a pink shirt, while Gabrielle donned a mostly white suit with black color blocking and green suspenders underneath.

Posting on Instagram a photo of his daughter making his way, Dwyane wrote in the caption: "Everyone allows her to re-introduce herself, her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how She handled the questions they asked her. She has become one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ + community. #truthawards. "