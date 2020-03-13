Twitter returned after a brief service outage for desktop computer users in India, Japan

Twitter users in India experienced difficulties accessing the platform from desktop computers as a outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Most users reported that they were unable to access Twitter on desktop computers (85 percent) and 8 percent on Android devices, according to the Downdetector website metric outage platform. The problem started in the morning and Japan seemed to be the most affected country.

The blackout map showed that Indian users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai were the most affected. Desktop users were greeted by a Twitter message saying not to panic.

Twitter had not yet officially reported the problem. In mid-February, Twitter faced a disruption in India as users were unable to post tweets for several minutes. The company has made it mandatory for its 5,000-person workforce to work from home instead of a new coronavirus pandemic.

