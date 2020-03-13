Turkey backs down from confrontation on Greek border

The confrontation marked a low point in relations between two neighbors that long had a fragile coexistence within NATO, and threatened to upset the balance in the strategically important and energy-rich south-eastern Mediterranean.

It also brought to the front and the center of the The European Union's dependence on Turkey to limit the movement of migrants to its territory, as well as Mr. Erdogan's willingness to arm migrants for his own purposes.

But experts said Mr. Erdogan's mobilization of migrants and security forces at the borders with Europe could have failed, being so provocative that it could have made European politicians less willing to compromise.

"The problem is that because of the blackmail used by Turkey, getting a European Council deal will be more difficult," said Pierini, who is now an analyst at Carnegie Europe, a research organization.

In 2016, the European Union agreed to funnel € 6 billion to organizations that help the nearly four million Syrian refugees in Turkey, in exchange for Turkey's help in securing its borders with Greece.

That deal came after nearly a million refugees left Turkey for Greece, allowing them to reach the prosperous north of the continent with relative ease.

But Turkey has complained that European funds have been slow to arrive and have been paid to aid groups as well as to their own government chests, making it less efficient. At a meeting in Brussels this week, the leaders of the European Union discussed with Mr Erdogan whether the agreement would be expanded and how to restore it.