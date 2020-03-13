Turkey backs down from confrontation on Greek border

BRUSSELS – Turkey has signaled that it is wrapping up its two-week operation to assist the movement of tens of thousands of people to Europe, following a harsh response from Greek border guards and a lukewarm diplomatic reaction from European politicians.
Immigrants at the Greek-Turkish land border began being transported back to Istanbul by bus this week, witnesses at the border said, reducing a confrontation that initially sparked fears of another European migration crisis. Greek authorities said the number of attempts to cross the border had dropped from thousands a day to a few hundred, and none were successful on Friday, even as sporadic tear gas exchanges with Turkish security forces continued.
Also on Friday, Turkish officials announced that three human traffickers had been sentenced to 125 years in prison for their role in the death of a Syrian boy, Alan Kurdi, whose drowning came to epitomize a previous migration crisis, in 2015.
That announcement and the other developments of the week were interpreted by European experts and politicians as signals to Europe that the Turkish authorities were once again ready to guard their borders and quell a second wave of migration.
A tense period follows in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey attempted design the opposite: a new migration crisis at the borders of Europe.
On February 28, the Turkish government announced that it would no longer stop migrants trying to reach Europe, and then led hundreds to the threshold of Greece, live-streaming the process to encourage more to follow.
The move was seen as an attempt to muster European support for Turkey's military campaign in northern Syria, and more European aid for the four million refugees within Turkey.
On at least one occasion, Turkish officials even forced migrants to leave. In a video clip filmed aboard a bus carrying people to the border, reluctant migrants were forced to leave the vehicle at gunpoint by plainclothes officers and beaten when they resisted.
Marc Pierini, a former European Union envoy to Turkey, called it "the first exodus of refugees, albeit limited, fully organized by one government against another."
The border crash not only raised fears of a new migration crisis, but also saw both countries react with anger and harsh tactics. The Greeks have been condemned for suspend asylum claims and arrest and return some migrants to Turkey.
To foster a sense of crisis, Turkish security forces fired tear gas at the border at their Greek counterparts and provided journalists with images of aggressive Greek responses to migrants. Erdogan accused Greek officials of behaving like officials in Nazi Germany.
But the Turks used aggressive tactics of their own.
Images captured by The New York Times showed that Turkish security forces stepped aside to allow immigrants to tear down part of a fence that divides Turkey and Greece. And other images emerged of a Turkish vessel chasing a Greek Coast Guard vessel in the Aegean, and of a Turkish armored vehicle that rammed a border fence between the two countries.
The Turkish Interior Ministry then sent more guards to the border, not to prevent people from leaving without documents, but to prevent Greece from forcibly returning them, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
The confrontation marked a low point in relations between two neighbors that long had a fragile coexistence within NATO, and threatened to upset the balance in the strategically important and energy-rich south-eastern Mediterranean.
It also brought to the front and the center of the The European Union's dependence on Turkey to limit the movement of migrants to its territory, as well as Mr. Erdogan's willingness to arm migrants for his own purposes.
But experts said Mr. Erdogan's mobilization of migrants and security forces at the borders with Europe could have failed, being so provocative that it could have made European politicians less willing to compromise.
"The problem is that because of the blackmail used by Turkey, getting a European Council deal will be more difficult," said Pierini, who is now an analyst at Carnegie Europe, a research organization.
In 2016, the European Union agreed to funnel € 6 billion to organizations that help the nearly four million Syrian refugees in Turkey, in exchange for Turkey's help in securing its borders with Greece.
That deal came after nearly a million refugees left Turkey for Greece, allowing them to reach the prosperous north of the continent with relative ease.
But Turkey has complained that European funds have been slow to arrive and have been paid to aid groups as well as to their own government chests, making it less efficient. At a meeting in Brussels this week, the leaders of the European Union discussed with Mr Erdogan whether the agreement would be expanded and how to restore it.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the meeting with Erdogan on Monday had been a "good start,quot; to restoring normality on the Greek-Turkish borders.
"Migrants need support, Greece needs support, but Turkey also needs support, and this implies finding a way forward with Turkey," he said. "It is clear that we have our disagreements, but we have spoken clearly and we have spoken openly to each other about these."
The European Union is likely to eventually agree to send more money to Turkey to help with the challenges posed by the influx of refugees, Pierini said.
But European leaders have had an unclear vision of Erdogan's latest show, and may have become even more reluctant to access other Turkish diplomatic priorities, Pierini added. These include an expansion of Turkey's joint customs union with Europe, and further visa reforms for Turkish citizens.
The uneasy coexistence between Greece and Turkey since the mid-1990s, when the two countries got closer to war, could be at even greater risk of lasting damage.
"Greek-Turkish détente has been one of the cornerstones of geostrategic relations in the southeast Mediterranean, and the potential for this collapse is alarming for the region and the Western allies," said Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund.
He said the escalation had triggered forces that may not be easy to handle.
"Once someone opens Pandora's box, in an environment where there are power groups, coast guards, criminal traffickers, many actors who may not be completely under the control of governments, there is always the possibility of being wrong,quot;, Lesser said.
"That is true in Syria, but it is also true on the border between Greece and Turkey," he added.
Matina Stevis-Gridneff reported from Brussels, and Patrick Kingsley from Berlin.