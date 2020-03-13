Trump, the Whitney Museum rewrites American history | Painting

%MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c11% %MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c12%

The United States of America is at war with itself: forces of xenophobic ignorance and fanaticism on the one hand, visions of hope and humanity on the other.

The day Donald Trump he mocked The Academy Awards for honoring a South Korean film, I visited a completely spectacular exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, American Life: Mexican muralists remake American art, which shows this.

%MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c13% %MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c14%

The exhibition presents a vision of "America,quot; ​​that underscores, and is determined to succeed, on xenophobic racism now embodied in Donald Trump's notorious call for a wall between the United States and Mexico, and indeed between the United States. and the rest of the world. . In the words of New York Times art critic Holland Cotter, "It offers another argument as to why the hobby of building the wall that has haunted this country for the past three years simply has to go."

%MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c15% %MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c16%

That obsession with building a real or fictional wall around this country doesn't seem to have gone anywhere, except more deeply in his underground xenophobic consciousness. But this particular exhibit does more than turn that proverbial wall into a challenging canvas.

The show celebrates Mexican muralists José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera, and David Alfaro Siqueiros, who emerged as cultural heroes of the Americas shortly after the 1920 Mexican Revolution, while they were busy giving their nascent nation a sense of aesthetic self-esteem and politics. -confidence and moral agency.

What is now recognized so late in this exposition is that North America was not without its influence, that it is only the symptom of a white supremacist deception to link the United States exclusively with Europe and disregard its link with the continental consciousness.

Rethink "America,quot;

What is changing powerfully and beautifully in this exhibition is the term "American,quot; in the phrase "American art," to which Whitney is institutionally dedicated.

The point here is not so much that European masters like Picasso, Matisse, and Duchamp are no longer major figures in American art, and another major trio, Orozco, Rivera, and Siqueiros, must replace them. The point, rather, is to think of a tertiary place where all these artistic factors and political forces they represent come together.

Given the long history of the hegemonic assumption that Western Europe is the epicenter of the universe, it is good, correct, and timely to turn attention to the Western Hemisphere and to view the United States as an extension of its own continental neighborhood.

The answer to Eurocentrism, however, is not to opt for another fictional center of art, culture and politics. The answer is a complete dismantling of such racialized geographies of human experiences, by opting for a plurality of spaces that are simultaneously present and interpolated.

What encourages such pluralities are the shared experiences of the people who produce or celebrate these works of art. It is crucial to note that the New Deal Public Works of Art Project in the United States was an important point of attraction for these Mexican artists. Americans struggling to make ends meet during the Depression were not so different from their Mexican counterparts. Their struggles, perhaps most evident in Diego Rivera's murals at the Detroit Museum of Art, gave Mexican arts new platforms and perspectives and a larger continental scale to articulate.

Whitney's curator Barbara Haskell rightly talks about how leading American artists like Jackson Pollock, Philip Guston, Ben Shahn, Thomas Hart Benton were profoundly influenced by the Mexican masters held at the exhibition. This is a good and necessary corrective lens. But it should be the beginning of far superior wisdom, where the issue of "impact,quot; and "influence,quot; leads to a different imaginative geography that doesn't replace a physical wall with a mental barrier that artists cross over to impact each other. .

Both Mexican and American artists were an integral part of a powerful topography of aesthetic experiences that had a reality rooted in the experiences of both peoples, and its confluence points to the more global landscape of art.

Traumatic realism

In my work in Palestinian theaters and other national theaters, I have written about the "traumatic realism,quot; of certain aesthetic movements that are rooted in national trauma, such as the Palestinian Nakbah or the Russian, Chinese, Cuban, or Iranian revolutions.

The curatorial idea that the emergence of this phase of Mexican art had its roots in the aftermath of the civil war that ended in 1920 paves the way for the reading of a post-war Mexico active in mapping and populating its cultural history. and aesthetic character.

Their northern neighbors could not have noticed this cultural effervescence. Soon, the main Mexican artists, Orozco, Rivera and Siqueiros, headed north, both for sponsorship and for fresher inspirations.

It is now part of the history of art history that when he saw a Orozco mural in California, Jackson Pollock declared it "the best painting in the Western Hemisphere." From then on, he was deeply affected by the Mexican teacher in his own work.

However, the more politically moving and powerful Mexican teachers are, the more formal is the abstraction that Pollock moves. To become "universal,quot;, whatever that means, Pollock plunged into indirect abstractions. Figurative art thus became a class. But most particularly, as Haskell has pointed out, is the fact that these three Mexican teachers were all Marxist revolutionaries and saw no conflict between their aesthetic choices and their political missions. Pollock's politics, whatever it was, disappeared among the thick brushes of his amorphous abstractions. This does not mean that the Mexican muralists were not animated by their own abstractions. It means that your aesthetic sublimation still needs theorizing.

Other walls More murals

But it is not just the wall that Trump wants to build around the United States. It is also his role model, the wall that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has built around the Palestinians that today marks the historical significance of this exhibition beyond its stated purposes.

Also on that wall of apartheid in Palestine, there are signs of life and defiance, the abstract and figurative art of graffiti that has become mirror images of the imprisonment of Palestinians in their own homeland.

For those concerned with a more comprehensive reading of the artwork on the apartheid wall in Palestine in particular, the catalog accompanying this extraordinary exhibition is of immense particular importance.

Haskell's learned introduction to this precious collection of essays, all richly illustrated, traces the details of the impact of these muralists on American art in the years between 1925 and 1944. This period is at the same time emblematic of comparative artistic movements as the meeting had allowed. The rest of the catalog is devoted to such movements.

Renato González Mello, for example, makes an insightful distinction between Eurocentric modernism and Latin American modernism. This distinction would not be possible were it not for the comparative occasions that such exposures allow. This theme is reiterated in Michael K Schuessler's essay on Transcultural Modernists as Bicultural Bridges. We found a similar reading in Dafne Cruz Porchini's essay, Mexican / Modern: Early Promotion of Mexican Art in the United States.

Such comparisons or alternatives adopt multiple modernities, rooted in the aesthetic experiences of national trauma, have crucial and much larger global resonances, such as the emergence of aesthetic postmodernity under duress in Palestine. But such comparative theories and expectations are almost impossible in this country where Palestine is systematically demonized or denied.

The presence of immigrant communities in this encounter between Mexican and American art scenes, addressed by other essays, leads the academics gathered in this catalog to examine the impact of this Mexican art movement with non-white American artists, such as the one explored by Shipu. Wang in, Photographing in the Transracial Alliance: Mexican muralists and Asian-American artists. So does Gwendolyn Dubois Shaw, who examined the influence of these Mexican masters on African-American artists such as Aaron Douglas, Jacob Lawrence, and Charles White.

In these and other essays collected in this volume, we see the active dialectic between a peripheral artistic movement and a plurality of communities at the epicenter of a dysfunctional empire.

As documented in this exhibition and catalog, the example of Mexican muralists points to other so-called "diasporic,quot; arts that today have remained on the fringes of the American experience, decidedly marginalized, exotic, orientalized and, therefore, excluded from any interface. fruitful. with aspects of American art. Combining this groundbreaking exhibition with a Korean film recognized for the first time as the best film at this year's Academy Awards, to the chagrin of the xenophobic electorate of the current White House resident, is an auspicious start.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.