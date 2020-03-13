Trump prepares to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLb707ffbffc2782370735ccdc29413dd211% %MINIFYHTMLb707ffbffc2782370735ccdc29413dd212%

United States President Donald Trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, it was not yet clear Friday exactly what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment, as well as to help those struggling with the economic effects.

Trump is expected to speak at 3pm (19:00 GMT) at the White House. "Theme: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted.

The move comes as Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are working to complete a coronavirus aid package on Friday that would accelerate federal aid to anxious Americans and calm the wobbly financial markets amid the global crisis.

Central to the effort is free virus testing and guaranteed sick pay for workers taking time off from their jobs, along with an infusion of dollars to manage unemployment benefits and drive food programs to children, families and the elderly.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a deal was within reach after days of 24-hour negotiations, with expectations of an announcement on Friday. The House could vote quickly. Republican leaders are reviewing the details.

Pelosi exchanges a blow to the elbow, showing caution amid concerns about the coronavirus, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Friends of Ireland lunch on Capitol Hill (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Republican leaders in Congress want to make sure Trump publicly endorses the package before signing it before any vote, according to a top congressional aide not authorized to discuss private talks and speak on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Friday, Mnuchin sounded an optimistic note. "I think we are very close to doing this," he said in an appearance on CNBC.

On COVID-19 disease, Mnuchin warned that "people must understand that the numbers are going to go up before they go down."

Sick pay for workers

Providing sick wages to workers is a crucial element of federal efforts to stop the rapid spread of the infection. Authorities warn that the nation's health system could quickly become overwhelmed with seriously ill patients, as happened suddenly in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the virus.

The ability to ensure that paychecks continue to flow, for people who stay home as a preventive measure or because they feel sick or care about others, can help assure Americans that they will not fall into financial difficulties.

"We are in an emergency and we are trying to respond as quickly as possible," Nita Lowey, a Democrat, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said as lawmakers entered and left Pelosi's office on Friday.

Late Thursday, Pelosi said he was close to a deal on an aid package. She said an agreement was "subject to a paper exchange and we hope to have an announcement tomorrow." Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke again early Friday.

A healthcare worker performs a comprehensive test on patient samples at a coronavirus, influenza, and RSV screening site in Seattle, Washington state (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

The possible deal between Congress and the White House would culminate a tumultuous week in which Washington struggled for a comprehensive response to an outbreak that is testing the nation's political, financial, and healthcare systems.

Trump has struggled to demonstrate that he is at the forefront of the crisis, after giving conflicting descriptions of what the United States is doing to combat the virus. Classes, sporting events, concerts and conferences have been canceled across the country and financial markets have stagnated.

In a welcome announcement, the administration said Friday that it is awarding $ 1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid tests for COVID-19 that could detect within an hour if a person is positive for the new coronavirus.

The Chamber's aid package is based on a $ 8.3 billion emergency measure passed last week and aims to provide additional health and financial resources to stop the sudden spread of the pandemic and the kinds of economic consequences that are not expected. have seen in a generation. Pelosi promised in a letter to his colleagues that a third package was yet to come.

The new sick leave benefit would require companies to provide up to 14 days of paid leave, with reimbursement from the federal government through tax credits. The bill facilitates unemployment benefits for those laid off during the crisis and increases food and nutrition programs for working families, students, and seniors. Food stamp job requirements would be suspended, and states would receive additional Medicaid funds to deal with the crisis.

"We feel that putting together something where the American people can see cooperation between the two sides at this difficult time would be a confidence-builder," said Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives for a briefing by the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for House members on the coronavirus on Capitol Hill ( Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Pelosi promised that a third coronavirus package will be released soon, though the House will leave Washington, DC on Friday for a pre-scheduled recess. That move will include more aggressive measures to boost the U.S. economy, which economists fear has already entered a recession.

But there is little appetite within either party for Trump's proposal to suspend collection of the 6.2 percent Social Security payroll tax, and ideas for Democratic economic stimulus, such as more food stamp benefits. Generous, they are not favored by Republicans, while Democrats are not very friendly to Republican ideas such as easing trade regulations. States are already clamoring for tax relief from Washington as the virus threatens their budgets.

Mnuchin, however, said on Friday that the president remains committed to reducing the payroll tax. "It is a giant stimulus."

The virus disruptions spread throughout the Washington metropolitan area as the Capitol, White House, and Supreme Court declared themselves out of reach for the time being, symbols of a crouching nation. And schools in the District of Columbia announced they would close, starting Monday, through April 1.

The famous Smithsonian said he was canceling all public events and will temporarily shut down his network of museums and the National Zoo, starting Saturday. And Trump proposed also to postpone this summer's Olympics in Japan for a year.

Trump said he will stop his campaign rallies, and told reporters he needs "a little separation until this goes away." Democratic presidential rivals Joe Biden and rival Senator Bernie Sanders said they would no longer hold major political meetings and that their staff would work from home as the race for the presidency progressed online.

Politicians hit with viruses

The coronavirus crisis also became personal to Trump and some members of Congress.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was isolated in a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on Sunday from Washington, DC, where he met with Attorney General William Barr and Trump's daughter Ivanka last week.

White House officials, including representatives of Ivanka Trump, have not responded to questions about whether they intend to undergo testing or undergo quarantine.

The White House has insisted that officials are following CDC guidelines and that "there are currently no guidelines to screen patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should be quarantined."

Barr, meanwhile, was staying home on Friday, though "he felt great and showed no symptoms," according to his spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. She said the CDC did not recommend the tests at this time.

Brazil's Secretary of Communications, Fabio Wajngarten, poses with the President of the United States, Donald Trump (Courtesy: Instagram / Fabio Wajngarten)

In addition, a few days after meeting with Trump and Republican Senator Rick Scott, the communication chief of the Brazilian president, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for coronavirus. A photo of the President, Senator and Wajngarten shows the trio shoulder to shoulder at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this past weekend. Scott said he was isolating himself. Trump, 73, said he was not concerned.

"We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation," Trump told reporters at the White House. "But we didn't do anything very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time." When asked if he should be tested, Trump replied, "I am not concerned."

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation tested positive. The confirmatory test is pending.

"Both the president and vice president had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and does not require evaluation at this time," Grisham said in a statement. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also at the Trump club over the weekend, joined a growing list of politicians who have chosen to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. He announced on Friday that he also met the Australian official who has now tested positive.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who had previously isolated himself after possible exposure at a conservative conference in Washington, said Friday that he met with a Spanish official and is now in quarantine.

& # 39; Flying blind & # 39;

Lawmakers from both parties expressed alarm at the response from the United States, and especially at the small number of patients who have been evaluated.

"Basically, in my opinion, we are flying blind," said Rep. Susie Lee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, in several television interviews on Friday, said that more evidence will be available in the coming week, but that officials should not wait before trying to mitigate the effects of the virus. .

The worker of the vehicle maintenance service Thiphavanh & # 39; Loui & # 39; Thepvongsa cleans an out-of-service bus with a disinfectant during a routine cleanup at the King County Metro Atlantic and Central Base in Seattle, Washington (File: Jason Redmond / Reuters)

"We will have many more tests in the future, but don't wait for the tests to be done," Fauci said on "CBS This Morning." School closings and similar measures, he said, are "generally an appropriate approach."

"We are at a critical point now when we seek to reduce the increase in cases to make sure it is a hill, not a mountain," Fauci said on ABC's Good Morning America.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause serious illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with minor illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to overcome. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, approximately 81,000 people have been diagnosed and approximately 64,000 have recovered.