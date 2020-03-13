Trump on why he refuses to get a coronavirus test: no big deal

%MINIFYHTMLc582a0575b2b4b4770e6e0d133ced7ab11% %MINIFYHTMLc582a0575b2b4b4770e6e0d133ced7ab12%

The president says he feels "extremely well" and shows no symptoms after having direct contact with two members of Congress who were exposed to the coronavirus.

Donald trump He has said there is no reason to worry about his health, despite public concern. The president, who previously declined to answer questions about whether he was tested for coronavirus, explained why he doesn't feel the need to be tested.

"I don't think it's a big problem," he told CNN on Tuesday, March 10. He stated that he "would" if necessary, at the moment he "doesn't feel any reason" to do it because he feels "extremely good." He continued to emphasize his good health, saying that "he has no symptoms, he has nothing."

The president raised concerns about his health after two members of Congress who had direct contact with him, Matt Gaetz and Douglas A. Collins, admitted having been exposed to a person who tested positive for the disease. Both lawmakers were immediately quarantined, but Gaetz announced Tuesday afternoon that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

However, it was Trump's refusal to answer the press question on Monday that left people confused. "This is its president refusing to answer an important question," one commented on the news. Another raised wild speculation: "So you have it and you don't want to tell anyone." Someone else criticized him for ignoring the important question, "why he just couldn't answer the damn Yes or No question."

On Monday night, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement that also basically stated that Trump did not need to be evaluated: "The president has not received the COVID-19 test because he has also had no prolonged contact with no known confirmed COVID -19 patients, nor have any symptoms, "it said.

"President Trump remains in excellent health and his doctor will continue to monitor him closely," the statement continued. "Under current CDC guidelines, medical professionals must base test decisions on the patient's symptoms and exposure history."